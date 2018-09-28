BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has set Oct. 7-13 as Wisconsin School Board Week. This is intended to bring awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board plays. The Burlington Area School District has joined public school districts across the state to honor local board members for their commitment to students.
The School Board serves as the legislative governing body of the district, overseeing the policy-making, appraisal, and evaluation of district efforts.
The members of the Burlington Area School District’s School Board are Kevin Bird, Rosanne Hahn, Susan Kessler, Philip Ketterhagen, Barry Schmaling, Peter Turke, and Taylor Wishau.
Superintendent Peter Smet will recognize the school board at the regular monthly School Board meeting scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the District Office, 100 N. Kane St., Burlington.
For more information about the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, to go https://wasb.org.
