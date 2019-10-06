The Wisconsin Pork Association is offering four scholarships for local high school seniors and college students.
Students with sincere interest in the swine industry are encouraged to apply for these scholarships:
Wisconsin Pork Association Scholarship
The Wisconsin Pork Association Scholarship is open to Wisconsin high school seniors with an interest in the swine industry. One $500 scholarship and one $400 scholarship will be awarded.
Fredrich Memorial/WPA Scholarship
The Fredrich Memorial Scholarship was established in 2018 thanks to funding from the Southeast Wisconsin Pork Producers Association. The Fredrich Memorial Scholarship honors Clarence Fredrich, who was actively involved in the SWPPA and very supportive of youth programming in agriculture.
College freshman from Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties are eligible to apply for this scholarship. There will be two $1,000 scholarships and one $750 scholarship awarded.
Whitmore Memorial Scholarship
The Whitmore Memorial Scholarship was established as a legacy to the late Rex Whitmore, a master statesman and communicator who served as the first executive director of the Wisconsin Pork Producers Association.
Applicants must be a registered junior or senior at one of the following University of Wisconsin campuses: Madison, Platteville or River Falls. This is a $1,500 scholarship and priority will be given to applicants pursuing an animal science degree or are in a closely related major, with preference given to a Wisconsin resident.
The criteria considerations include grade point average (applicant should be in top one-third of class), extracurricular activities involvement and leadership positions, career interest and orientation, and financial need.
Gunderson Memorial Scholarship
The Wisconsin Pork Association, in cooperation with the family of Buell Gunderson, has established a scholarship program to recognize the many contributions that Gunderson made to the Wisconsin pork industry.
Gunderson, together with his wife, Bernice, served as secretary/treasurer of the Wisconsin Pork Association for 20-plus years and assisted in growing the organization from its initial roots to the successful organization that it is today — sponsoring scholarships, developing youth programs and helping to support the pork producers of the state.
The Wisconsin Pork Association will accept recommendations or applications from county pork producer organizations, industry members, pork producers and colleges or technical schools for recipients of the Gunderson Memorial Scholarship on an annual basis. Individuals who have shown considerable dedication and involvement in the pork industry will be considered for the $1,000 scholarship.
Applications must be received or postmarked no later than Dec. 2. Interested high school seniors and college students can receive an application by contacting the Wisconsin Pork Association office at 608-723-7551, or by downloading a copy from the Internet at www.wppa.org/scholarships.
