Wisconsin Lutheran School teams win awards

RACINE — The Wisconsin Lutheran School robotics teams once again had a strong showing at the Wisconn Valley Tournament Jan. 16 at Shoreland Lutheran High School.
The Fried Ice Cream team of Madelyn and Harper won the Judges Award. Its presented to a team that the judges determine is deserving of special recognition. Judges consider a number of possible criteria for this award such as team displays of special attributes, exemplary effort and perseverance at the event, or team accomplishments or endeavors throughout the season that may not fit under existing awards but are nonetheless deserving of special recognition.
The Sus Exploding Monkeys team of Micah Laitinen, Ethan Hope and Shawn Weigand won the Teamwork Champion and the Robot Skills Champion, earning them an invite to the state tournament. They currently stand as second in the state in robot skills.