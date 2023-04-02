RACINE — Two teams from Wisconsin Lutheran School qualified to compete in the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship April 30-May 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Eight hundred teams from around the world will compete.

The Square Root (-1), Robot and The Many Incredibly Happy Nerds qualified for the world championship after competing at the Wisconsin State VEX IQ Championship in Green Bay on March 12.

The Square Root (-1), Robot (Shawn Weigan, Micah Laitenen, Thomas Zongdag and Elijah Lupercio) finished second in the Skills competition and took home the Think Award.

This award is presented to a team that has successfully utilized autonomous programming modes during competition.

The winning team has quality, consistent and successful autonomous programs as part of their strategy, and team members are able to explain their programming process from strategy to syntax.

The Many Incredibly Happy Nerds (Madelyn Hope, Isaac Rouse, Harper Krohn and Nolan Baumgart) excelled with their combined autonomous and driving skills, finishing fourth out of 24 teams in the Skills competition.

WLS doubled the number of teams competing at the state tournament, adding two elementary school teams for the first time. The Many Incredibly Happy Nerds is one of them.