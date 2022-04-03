Wisconsin Lutheran School teams compete at State Robotics Tournament

The Sus Exploding Monkeys team of Micah Laitinen, Shawn Weigand and Ethan Hope finished second in the skills competition. This team also took home the Think Award which is awarded to the team that has successfully utilized autonomous programming modes during competition. The winning team has a quality, consistent and successful autonomous programs as part of their strategy and team members are able to explain their programming process from strategy to syntax. The Sus Exploding Monkeys posted the highest autonomous score in the state. This award earned them an invite to the world's tournament in Dallas, Texas. They are currently ranked 94th in the world for skills.