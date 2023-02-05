RACINE — Wisconsin Lutheran School students took part in the Wisconn Valley Vex IQ Tournament Jan. 15 at Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers and took home five awards.

The team of Madelyn Hope, Nolan Baumgart and Isaac Rouse placed third in skills and took home the Design Award. This award is for the team demonstrating the ability to produce and document a quality robot with minimal adult assistance. It’s the second highest judged award and earned them a spot at the state tournament March 12 in Green Bay.

The team of Trino Wagner, Jacoby Beaudin and Avery Sittig took home the Energy Award which goes to the team that displays a high level of enthusiasm and passion at the event. Their team placed fourth in skills which earned them a spot at the state tournament. These two teams are currently ranked third and fourth in Wisconsin for skills.

The middle school team of Amelia Rangel, Ethan Hope and Max Baumgart took home another Design Award (their second of the year) and took third in the Teamwork Challenge.

The middle school team of Shawn Weigand, Elijah Lupercio, Thomas Zondag and Micah Laitinen took home the Judges Award and first place in the Teamwork Challenge. Both middle school teams have already qualified for state, but made great improvements since their last tournament.

One of the youngest teams of Abigail Vara, Fancianna Simmons and Shianne Sills showed great resilience rebuilding their robot after an unfortunate accident. They put in a great effort and stayed cool and organized all day.