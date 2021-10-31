Wisconsin Lutheran School gets accreditation

WAUKESHA — The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation (WELSSA) announce the exemplary accreditation of Wisconsin Lutheran School in Racine.
Wisconsin Lutheran School has proven compliance with WELSSA’s educational standards and is a member in good standing.
Schools working toward accreditation must compete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years, and develop and implement a school improvement plan to maintain accreditation. The school files the annual report detailing their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with the WELSSA standards. WELSSA is a member in good standing of the National Council on Private School Accreditation (NCPSA).