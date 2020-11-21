 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Lutheran School gets accreditation
RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation (WELSSA) announce the exemplary accreditation of Wisconsin Lutheran School.

Wisconsin Lutheran School has proven compliance with WELSSA's educational standards and is a member in good standing.

Schools working toward accreditation must complete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years, and develop and implement a school improvement plan to maintain accreditation. The school files an annual report detailing their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with WELSSA standards.

