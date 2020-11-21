Wisconsin Lutheran School gets accreditation

RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation (WELSSA) announce the exemplary accreditation of Wisconsin Lutheran School.

Schools working toward accreditation must complete a comprehensive self-study, host a site visit team of educators outside the school every five years, and develop and implement a school improvement plan to maintain accreditation. The school files an annual report detailing their progress in meeting their goals and staying in compliance with WELSSA standards.