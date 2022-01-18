 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin FFA members offered scholarships

MADISON — Eligible Wisconsin Association of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2021-22 post-secondary scholarships.

Applicants must be a senior in high school or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies.

A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website, https://wisconsinaged.org (under Participate then Scholarships and Grants). All applications are to be postmarked by March 15, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

