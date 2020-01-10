Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention registrations close coon

Registrations for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni will close January 20. The annual meeting will be held at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha on January 31- February 1 hosted by Sections 4, 5, and 10. This location is offering the opportunity for a Friday night event at Milwaukee Vincent High School showcasing their agriculture education program, touring facilities, and enjoying the school’s fish fry.

Other new events are an Elite Table Auction which will be sold on Friday night to reserve a table for ten at Saturday’s banquet (steak and shrimp, wine…). A dessert dash for the Saturday night banquet is also a new fundraiser. An online auction will go live on January 17 and close on January 31.

The theme for the 2-day event is Vision + Leadership + Reality. It is also the 40th anniversary of the FFA Alumni Conventions. Education seminars, sectional meetings, live and silent auctions, speakers and a lot of networking will fill Friday night and Saturday during the various sessions. The auctions are held both evenings with all proceeds going to many statewide FFA programs. The annual meeting is the largest fundraiser the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association holds each year.

Registration information is found at wisconsinaged.org/events/2020-Wisconsin-FFA-Alumni-Convention