Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members named

MADISON — Michael Schaal of Burlington is among members of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council announced by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The students, who will be high school seniors during the 2021-2022 school year, will begin their one-year term in September.
Members were selected based on their submitted materials, including an application, letter of recommendation and one-minute video. Council members will participate in monthly virtual sessions, interacting with speakers and participating in discussions about Wisconsin agriculture.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to highlight agricultural career opportunities, share state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agriculture policy development and increase networking opportunities for participants. For more information, go to AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.