MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $20,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin 4-H members and alumni pursuing higher education in 2023.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth through 4-H, development and leadership in 4-H, academic performance and future educational goals. To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; should have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2023-2024 academic school year.
To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. For complete instructions, go to Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.
Applicants who are awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May.