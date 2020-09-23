Wisconsin 4-H Foundation hosting art contest

The art contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Nov. 1.

A winner will be chosen in each category by a judging committee with a best of show award given the the top entry. Category winners will be purchased by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for $100, with the best of show entry receiving an additional $150. Winners will be notified by email by Nov. 20, and a complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Dec. 15.