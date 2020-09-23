Wisconsin 4-H Foundation hosting art contest

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is hosting a virtual art contest to challenge all 4-H members to explore their creativity.
The art contest is open to any current Wisconsin 4-H member, with cash prizes totaling nearly $1,000. The contest will be held virtually, with photos of all entries submitted electronically. Entries are being accepted now through Nov. 1.
The contest is broken into eight categories:
- Drawing using any medium
- Painting (acrylic, watercolor or oil)
- Pottery, ceramics or clay
- Photography
- Paper
- Fabric, yarn or fiber
- Wood
- Any other media (ex: digital, metalcraft, jewelry, leatherwork, wax, eggshells, taxidermy, etc.)
A winner will be chosen in each category by a judging committee with a best of show award given the the top entry. Category winners will be purchased by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation for $100, with the best of show entry receiving an additional $150. Winners will be notified by email by Nov. 20, and a complete winner’s list, as well as photos of the winning entries, will be on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website by Dec. 15.
For official contest rules and requirements and how to submit photos of artwork, visit Wis4HFoundation.org/events/celebrate-the-arts/.
Winning entries become the property of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The Foundation will sell the art in an art auction to be held in the spring of 2021. Proceeds from the Celebrate the Arts auction will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts Programming for future program needs and half used for arts programming in the next 4-H program year.
For more information about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, go to Wis4HFoundation.org.
