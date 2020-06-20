Winners announced for the Milwaukee PBS Kids Writers Contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — After a delay due to COVID-19, Milwaukee PBS has announced the winners of the Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

Local children from communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin drew on their boundless imaginations to create unforgettable characters, exciting plots and expressive illustrations. Sixteen winners were chosen from 229 entries submitted this year. The 2020 Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest marks the 26th consecutive year of the contest.

Racine County winners were:

Kindergarten

Second Place: Riley A. of Franksville for "Dragon Tail Speedway"

First Grade

Second Place: Mason T. of Mount Pleasant for "The Crazy Crocodile Doesn't Know."

Third Grade

Special Merit: Amelia S. of Franksville for "The Musical Present."

"Milwaukee PBS is so honored to host this contest to help spark imagination and creativity in young children in our community,” said Julie Hill Lehr, marketing and community engagement manager at Milwaukee PBS.