Winners announced for the Milwaukee PBS Kids Writers Contest

MILWAUKEE — After a delay due to COVID-19, Milwaukee PBS has announced the winners of the Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest.
Local children from communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin drew on their boundless imaginations to create unforgettable characters, exciting plots and expressive illustrations. Sixteen winners were chosen from 229 entries submitted this year. The 2020 Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest marks the 26th consecutive year of the contest.
Racine County winners were:
Kindergarten
Second Place: Riley A. of Franksville for "Dragon Tail Speedway"
First Grade
Second Place: Mason T. of Mount Pleasant for "The Crazy Crocodile Doesn't Know."
Third Grade
Special Merit: Amelia S. of Franksville for "The Musical Present."
"Milwaukee PBS is so honored to host this contest to help spark imagination and creativity in young children in our community,” said Julie Hill Lehr, marketing and community engagement manager at Milwaukee PBS.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity by submitting their own original stories and illustrations.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest is supported by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Kiwanis Club of Milwaukee. To learn more about the contest and this year’s winners, go online to: milwaukeepbs.org/Learn/2020authors/.
