Dajanae Williams of Racine was selected as the Gateway Technical College district ambassador and will now serve as the student voice of the college to communities in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as at speaking engagements during public events held by Gateway each year.

Williams was initially selected as the Racine campus ambassador. Other campus ambassadors selected include Thomas Routt Jr. (Elkhorn) for the Elkhorn campus and Diamond Hartwell (Kenosha) for the Kenosha campus. One district ambassador is chosen from the field of three campus ambassadors.

“We couldn't be prouder of these three ambassadors,” said John Thibodeau, Gateway Technical College provost. “They all come from very different backgrounds and have inspiring stories to share. Dajanae, has a strong message about the value of two-year colleges and will represent us well.”

Williams, a business management program student, will represent Gateway at a statewide leadership conference of district ambassadors from each college of the Wisconsin Technical College System and also received a $750 Gateway Technical College Foundation tuition voucher.

Routt is enrolled in the college’s CNC programmer program and Hartwell is in the nursing program. Each will also receive a foundation tuition voucher and serve as the student voice to communities and the college from their respective campuses.

Nominees are selected based on their outstanding character, positive attitude, leadership abilities, personal goals, communication skills, enthusiasm and self-confidence.