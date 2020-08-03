Will state force virtual school this fall? Caravan asks for virtual, no governor announcement

“This is about politics. Not about health, this is about politics,” Mikalsen claimed.

Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, disagrees fully with Nass’ assertions. She still trusts the advice from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other health organizations, and that the governor is acting to protect lives and not acting on a political basis.

“As our community and our state fight back against COVID-19, we must continue to follow the latest public health guidance in our decision-making. I’m grateful for the thorough, thoughtful approach RUSD has taken toward the 2020-21 school year, and I’m confident that this will continue,” Neubauer stated. “Since this pandemic arrived in March, Gov. Evers has led with science and has listened to the experts. While Sen. Nass and many of his Republican colleagues continue to politicize necessary public health actions, I am confident that Gov. Evers and RUSD will continue to follow public health experts and the latest data to keep our community safe.”

Mikalsen said that the education leaders participating in Monday’s caravan have been the ones politicizing the pandemic, not the reverse.

Those mirroring accusations, of each party blaming the other for making something “political,” have becoming the norm in Wisconsin’s divided Legislature.