WILL, private schools, parents challenge Racine's school closure order in state Supreme Court

Representatives from Siena Catholic Schools and Racine Lutheran both previously told The Journal Times that they believe the safety measures put in place at their schools, including mask wearing and social distancing, have worked.

"We want to follow the law," said Siena Catholic Schools President Brenda White in letter to parents on Thursday. "However, we do question if the local health department has the authority to make a decision like this."

Siena Catholic Schools, the largest private school system in Racine County, is not listed in the petition. However, three of the parent petitioners have children who attend St. Lucy School, a Siena Catholic School. The fourth individual named in the petition is a Racine Lutheran parent.

In the letter, White said that Siena is planning to make the switch to synchronous virtual learning after Thanksgiving, but will continue to look for updates from WILL regarding the Supreme Court petition.

Siena plans to continue in-person learning at St. Rita Catholic School, the only of its six schools located outside the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department. St. Rita is located in Caledonia, which is under the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department.