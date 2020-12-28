 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildlife poster contest entries due Feb. 12
0 comments

Wildlife poster contest entries due Feb. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Entries for the third annual Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife poster contest, “Wildlife Wild 2021,” are due Feb. 12.

Entrants must be enrolled in grades four through six or equivalent attending public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin during the 2020-2021 school year. Posters can be created to the theme, “A young wild animal’s best chance for survival is with its mother.”

Entries must be submitted electronically via email. For more information, go to dnr.wi.gov and search “keep wildlife wild poster contest.”

Entries must be received by KeepWildlifeWild@wisconsin.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News