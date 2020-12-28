Wildlife poster contest entries due Feb. 12

MADISON — Entries for the third annual Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife poster contest, “Wildlife Wild 2021,” are due Feb. 12.
Entrants must be enrolled in grades four through six or equivalent attending public, private, parochial or home schools in Wisconsin during the 2020-2021 school year. Posters can be created to the theme, “A young wild animal’s best chance for survival is with its mother.”
Entries must be submitted electronically via email. For more information, go to dnr.wi.gov and search “keep wildlife wild poster contest.”
Entries must be received by KeepWildlifeWild@wisconsin.gov no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.