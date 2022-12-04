Why did the U.S. abandon 'largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education' in 1977?

RACINE — Elvira Bumpus knew it was working when teachers complimented her former students.

In the 1960s and ‘70s, Bumpus taught a new type of instruction. When her students moved to a different school for fourth grade, she heard how prepared they were.

“Those are the smartest kids that I’ve ever had in my class,” a teacher told Bumpus.

According to Bumpus and several other educators, that preparedness came from direct instruction, a method taught for a decade to help Racine Unified kindergarten through third-grade students learn math and language skills.

“It was so great,” Bumpus said. “I loved it so much.”

Brenda Harris called teaching reading to students via direct instruction “the most enriching” experience of her career.

“I just loved seeing those kids thrive and learn how to read,” Harris said.

Direct instruction methods were used at five Racine schools from 1968 to 1977 under the Follow Through program, which began as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s war on poverty.

If federal funding had continued, the retired teachers believe it would have positively altered the trajectory of public education in Racine, particularly for low-income students of color who continue to fall behind in local schools compared to their peers.

“It was a missed opportunity to help Black and brown children who do not have the resources,” Harris said. “It’s a shame.”

How direct instruction works

While teaching at a Chicago inner-city school, Mike Frontier realized the importance of education.

“This is where the revolution has to happen: in the classroom,” said Frontier, a former Racine Unified School District educator and former RUSD board chairman.

According to Frontier and others, a potential education revolution started with direct instruction. The method involved placing students in three small groups that learned math, reading and language arts every morning for 20 to 30 minutes each. The small groups were taught by one teacher and two educational assistants.

As part of Follow Through, at the time, Racine Unified received federal money to hire two educational assistants in every classroom using direct instruction.

Direct instruction focused on basic skills. Students gradually progressed via repetitive, consequential lessons and moved on when they mastered a lesson.

Teachers said students were receptive to small groups because they could socialize while learning from an instructor.

“Those kids loved that, because it was loud, and you know kids like loud,” said Bumpus, who taught reading. “I can’t remember any kids that didn’t want to participate in the class.”

Peggy Thompson, another former RUSD educator, taught reading using direct instruction and said keeping students engaged was vital.

“How you keep their attention is entirely up to you, but you better keep their attention and stay on task,” Thompson said.

The most rewarding part for Thompson was seeing students smile when they understood a lesson.

Beverly and Annie Hicks, former RUSD educators, similarly enjoyed seeing students’ self-confidence grow.

“It was just good to see the kids feeling good about themselves, knowing they were succeeding,” Beverly Hicks said.

“We did a lot of praising with the kids, and it kept them anxious to participate,” Annie Hicks said, recalling how she loved seeing students’ faces light up after completing a task and receiving positive reinforcement from teachers. “That just lifted their spirits.”

Teacher, parent feedback

Hicks, Bumpus, Harris, Thompson and Hicks all used direct instruction when teaching elementary-schoolers at Hansche School, which closed in 1981.

Frontier trained RUSD educators for seven years on how to teach direct instruction. He learned about direct instruction from Siegfried Englemann, who developed the educational approach.

Most teachers were receptive to direct instruction, but some were hesitant to change their teaching styles. They did not appreciate that lessons were scripted; they wanted more creativity.

“It’s a completely foreign method of teaching,” Frontier said of direct instruction. “Some of the teachers didn’t buy into it. (They said,) ‘It was too intrusive, I’d rather do my own thing.’”

Some parents were also skeptical of the new approach, but most came on board after observing classroom instruction. Observing also meant parents could teach similar techniques if students needed help at home.

“There was success for everyone: the parent, the teacher and the child,” Beverly Hicks said.

‘This is going to work’

The former instructors who spoke to The Journal Times believed in the new approach because they saw positive results.

Before she taught using direct instruction, Thompson watched the method in action. It was far different from anything she had seen before and appeared to be working, so she wanted to be involved.

Harris similarly felt the new method would succeed after observing instructors with students.

“I said, ‘This is going to work,’” Harris said. “This program was like none other that I had ever seen.”

Indeed, out of about 20 instructional methods used around the country as part of Follow Through, direct instruction appeared to be the most effective.

According to a 1977 report from Abt Associates, direct instruction increased students’ problem-solving skills by about 35%, improved students’ basic academic skills by nearly 30% and increased students’ self-esteem by about 25%.

Those improvements were better than any other method used in Follow Through.

Back to school

In Racine, educational assistants were often parents of elementary school children. That was true for Hicks, Harris, Bumpus and Hicks, who started as assistants and then became teachers. Federal money covered the costs of Follow Through educators earning a teaching degree, which was also an effective way to create homegrown teachers.

The instructors worked full-time as educational assistants while earning their degrees and raising young families.

“It was a lot to juggle,” Beverly Hicks said.

Beverly Hicks was initially a shy educational assistant. She soon grew comfortable in that role and believed she could do better than her classroom teacher, so Hicks studied to get a degree.

“I gained confidence just from being around others, as well as seeing the success of the kids, and that just brought me out of my shell,” she said.

Harris’ career started because of a name mix-up. When enrolling her children, Harris was offered an educational assistant job likely intended for a different person with the same last name.

“They had the wrong Harris,” she said. “It was a fluke. I didn’t go to apply or anything. It just happened because they thought I was somebody else.”

That fluke turned into more than 40 years as a teacher. Before starting as an assistant, Harris said being an educator “never even crossed my mind.”

That changed when she taught using direct instruction.

“Seeing these kids progress and actually learning something that they didn’t know — that inspired me to go on and get my teaching degree,” Harris said.

Bumpus quickly realized she enjoyed and was capable of teaching, so she went on to earn her degree.

“I didn’t know it was this much fun,” Bumpus said. “The kids were so interested then, and I just loved the way that curriculum was taught … That built my confidence, like, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”

Devastating ending

When Harris found out federal funding for Racine Unified was ending in 1977, she felt “devastated” because she knew how helpful the Follow Through program was for low-income students of color.

Beverly Hicks was “very disappointed” when funding ended, saying that “it shouldn’t have happened.”

Bumpus thought the program was going great and was “really upset” when it stopped.

“I felt like they were taking away — I’m just going to say it like it is — our kids, because a lot of us were lower-income people and their children,” Bumpus said.

Although Racine schools officially stopped teaching direct instruction when funding ended, the educators continued using the method to varying degrees. Several said they used it to help students struggling with reading and during private lessons.

If program funding had continued and direct instruction was part of Racine elementary schools for the past 45 years, the educators believe the school district and community would be in a better place.

“It would’ve closed this enormous gap between haves and have-nots,” Frontier said.