From the first day a student attends 4K to graduation day, every minute in school matters.

Unfortunately, chronic absenteeism, defined in Wisconsin as a student missing more than 10% of possible attendance days, is on the rise.

To get students back on track to be successful in school and life, the entire community — parents, students, educators, businesses, neighbors — must come together and make daily student attendance a priority.

Here are 10 reasons regular school attendance is so important.

Academic success.

Regular school attendance is strongly correlated with academic achievement. Racine Unified School District data shows a direct link between our students who are absent the most and low reading levels.

The more students are in school, the more opportunities they have to engage in lessons, participate in class discussions and benefit from teacher guidance.

This active involvement enhances their understanding of subjects and improves their chance of success on exams and assignments.

Let’s face it, “makeup” work just isn’t the same!

Learning continuity:

Consistent school attendance ensures students are able to build upon the knowledge and skills they acquired in previous lessons.

Missing school days can lead to knowledge gaps, making it harder for students to catch up and keep up with the class.

Social and emotional development:

Attending school regularly allows students to interact with their peers, form friendships and develop important social skills.

School provides a setting where students learn to collaborate, communicate and navigate various social situations. Not to mention, students only get to partake in all the fun celebrations and activities if they’re in school!

Discipline and responsibility:

Regular school attendance instills discipline and responsibility in students.

It teaches them the importance of being punctual, meeting commitments and following routines, all of which are valuable life skills.

Teacher-student interaction:

Teachers can better understand their students’ strengths and challenges when they have regular interactions with them, allowing teachers to provide personalized support and guidance.

Access to resources:

RUSD schools offer various resources beyond classroom instruction, such as libraries, laboratories, extracurricular activities and counseling services.

Attending school ensures students have access to these resources, enhancing their overall educational experience.

Health and well-being:

RUSD schools focus on physical education and health, promoting overall well-being and a healthy lifestyle.

Reduces dropout risk:

High rates of school absenteeism are often associated with an increased risk of dropping out of school.

Attending school regularly helps students stay engaged and invested in their education.

Community and citizenship:

School attendance fosters a sense of community and citizenship, helping students develop an understanding of collective responsibility and their role as active members of society.

Legal requirements:

Wisconsin law requires children to attend school up to a certain age and parents or guardians may face consequences if their children do not attend school regularly or miss too many days of school.

Attendance plays a fundamental role in a student’s educational journey, personal growth and future prospects (including being less likely to live in poverty), but it also impacts everyone in that child’s school community.

If a student in Wisconsin misses school on the third Friday in September, the school doesn’t receive state funding for that student, reducing the amount of money schools have to spend on resources for all students.

Showing up matters. Just being there to hear the lesson, practice it with a teacher’s guidance and work with classmates, makes all the difference for students.

From early childhood all the way through high school, every minute in school counts. Let’s work together to make sure our children are in school every day.

Janell Decker is acting chief academic officer for Racine Unified School District.