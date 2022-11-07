What's in store for every RUSD school?

Knapp: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.
Olympia Brown: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2025.
Red Apple: The existing school at 914 St. Patrick St. is scheduled to close in June 2025. The new school is scheduled to open at 1012 Center St. as a K-8 STEAM school by August 2025.
Roosevelt: Scheduled to close in June 2025. Most students will attend Jerstad-Agerholm.
SC Johnson: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Schulte: Scheduled to be expanded into a new K-8 school by August 2025.
Wadewitz: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
West Ridge: Scheduled to close in June 2024. Most students will attend Schulte or Starbuck.
K-8 schools
Gifford: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Gilmore Fine Arts: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.
Jerstad-Agerholm: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.
Mitchell: Secure vestibule scheduled to be completed by March 2023. Additional updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Middle school
Starbuck Middle School: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2024.
Middle schools/high schools
REAL: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Walden III: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
High schools
Case: Hammes Field updates scheduled to be completed by September 2023. Building updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Horlick: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.
Park: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2028.
Other
Bull Early Education Center: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Community Pathways: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.
Photos from the first day of school in Racine
Big hug
All smiles
High-five!
Brotherly love
Reviewing their schedules
First Day
Happy friends
Smiles all around
Picking up his schedule
Ready to go
Having fun
Hand in hand
Thumbs up!
New Schulte principal
Eric Gallien
Jerstad-Agerholm School
Schulte Elementary School
Correction
The Journal Times erroneously reported that the Racine Unified School District is planning to do away with K-5 schools. This was inaccurate. While RUSD is planning on increasing its number of K-8 schools and no longer having dedicated middle schools, a number of K-5 schools are to remain under the school district's current plans.
The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing the Racine Unified School District’s educators said that “It (school choice) is about divesting in public schools and moving that money into the private sector. It’s a Ponzi scheme.”
“We’re really excited and passionate about what we’re doing for kids,” said Principal Brianne McPhee. “We feel like this is the right choice for students ... especially in the current industry market.”