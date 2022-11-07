What's in store for every RUSD school?

RACINE — Here is how every school is scheduled to be affected by Racine Unified’s new long-term plans and construction following 2020's passage of the $1 billion referendum.

Elementary schools

Dr. Jones: Scheduled to close in June 2023. Most students will attend SC Johnson.

Fratt: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

Goodland Montessori: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2026.

Jefferson Lighthouse: Scheduled to close in June 2024. Most students will attend Starbuck.

Julian Thomas: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2023.

Knapp: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.

Olympia Brown: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2025.

Red Apple: The existing school at 914 St. Patrick St. is scheduled to close in June 2025. The new school is scheduled to open at 1012 Center St. as a K-8 STEAM school by August 2025.

Roosevelt: Scheduled to close in June 2025. Most students will attend Jerstad-Agerholm.

SC Johnson: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Schulte: Scheduled to be expanded into a new K-8 school by August 2025.

Wadewitz: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

West Ridge: Scheduled to close in June 2024. Most students will attend Schulte or Starbuck.

K-8 schools

Gifford: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

Gilmore Fine Arts: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

Jerstad-Agerholm: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2024.

Mitchell: Secure vestibule scheduled to be completed by March 2023. Additional updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Middle school

Starbuck Middle School: Scheduled to be expanded into a K-8 school by August 2024.

Middle schools/high schools

REAL: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.

Walden III: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.

High schools

Case: Hammes Field updates scheduled to be completed by September 2023. Building updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.

Horlick: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Park: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2028.

Other

Bull Early Education Center: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.

Community Pathways: Updates scheduled to be completed by August 2027.