'Whatever it takes' | Evers touts classroom investment during Racine stop on back-to-school tour

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers sat in on classroom lessons and listened to students sing “Seasons of Love” at a local school Thursday afternoon.

Evers’ stop at Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., was part of his back-to-school tour around the state. Thursday was the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students in the Racine Unified School District.

The governor mentioned his administration’s recent $90 million investment in state K-12 schools. Of that total, $75 million is for direct classroom support, including staffing needs, and $15 million is for student mental health services, according to a news release.

“If schools need to hire extra tutors, extra teachers — whatever it takes to make sure that we can help those kids that suffered educationally during the pandemic,” Evers said.

The $90 million investment is funded by the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and should be distributed to schools later this month.

Racine Unified will receive about $1.65 million in funding, which Evers called “significant help.”

“Everybody suffered from the pandemic, and it’s being portrayed in our schools … so we really need to get resources, and funding is part of that, to our kids so that they’re able to recover those losses,” said Jill Underly, Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, who visited Gilmore Fine Arts with the governor.

Evers and Underly said the funding will assist educators and students but understand it will not solve all of the state’s educational issues.

“It’s a Band-Aid, for sure,” Underly said. “Our schools need resources, and so these funds will certainly help them … but there’s a lot of needs as we come out of the pandemic, and we’re seeing that. It’s one of those things where, as a state, we have to rally around our schools and make sure our kids get what they need.”

State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who is co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, has called out Evers for making too big of a deal regarding the new investment. In a tweet Tuesday, Born shared a pie chart with just a tiny sliver showing the relative size of the $90 million investment against the state’s annual $19.5 billion K-12 education budget.

Ninety million is just shy of half a percent of 19.5 billion.