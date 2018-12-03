BURLINGTON — Now that its building referendum has passed, the Burlington Area School District is working out the details of when and how it will get all the projects, big and small, done.
In November, taxpayers approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new grades 6-8 middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades district-wide.
BASD Superintendent Peter Smet said the district will review borrowing options at its Dec. 10 meeting, though he didn’t anticipate a decision until January.
Meanwhile, Smet said the architects and construction managers at Plunkett Raysich in Miluwaukee have already started the design work. They’ve also met with some of the stakeholders and employees from the different buildings that are slated for upgrades and on-site prep work has already started at some of the schools.
The safety upgrades and maintenance projects will be spread out between the summers of 2019, 2020 and 2021. When each project will be scheduled has not yet been decided.
For the new middle school, Smet anticipates the district will continue working out the design, bidding and permit process through next August or September. The bidding process could start as early as May and then run through June and July.
Then, the district anticipates spending about 18 months constructing the new school. The new school location is tentatively set for the football field at the current Karcher Middle School campus, 225 Robert St., which until 2000 served as the Burlington High School building. The original part of the building dates to 1924.
The district anticipates moving into the new building in the summer of 2021 and opening the school that fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.