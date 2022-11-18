What Mitchell School teachers are saying about what they face every day, and how they still love every kid

RACINE — Olivia Floyd and Emily Orr, mental health therapists at Mitchell K-8 School, facilitated a Nov. 4 discussion during which about 20 middle school educators spoke about what they are facing in classrooms, the love they have for each other and the love they know their students need.

The discussion, attended by about 100 middle school workers, was part of a greater effort by Mitchell School Principal Priscilla Marquez to increase the emotional regulation of her school’s staff, from teachers to support staff.

The general feelings expressed by staff were support for their colleagues and frustration that they can’t help every student, many of whom are dealing with the effects of poverty and trauma.

This school year, 78.6% of Mitchell middle schoolers qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to a Racine Unified School District spokesperson.

“You’re doing great,” a staffer told her colleagues. “Don’t feel bad because you can’t reach every kid. You might never reach that child, because the childhood trauma is not going to go away.”

Several people said the school district needs to devote more resources to help educators better respond to their and students’ emotions.

“I’m exhausted,” one staffer said. “The district needs to help us help these kids. All of us are still here because we want to help them, but we’re at our limits ... If we don’t have the support that we need, we can’t give that to kids.”

Multiple staffers mentioned the impact of frequent substitute teachers on kids who crave consistency. One educator said a student told her the instability causes anxiety and makes it feel like “people are giving up on us.”

According to RUSD, as of Nov. 11, Mitchell’s middle school has four vacancies: a business education teacher, a music teacher, a reading teacher and an English as a second language teacher who splits time between the middle and elementary school levels.

In 2021-22, 39.3% of Mitchell students were Latino, 34.2% were Black and 8.6% were two or more races, according to state data. One teacher said bringing positive aspects of students’ cultures into school can help build connections, such as having students write a rap about a lesson they learned.

Floyd agreed.

“Respect their culture, welcome their culture, encourage their culture in your classroom,” Floyd said.

‘You’re there for them’

Orr said staff likely can’t change a student’s life with one conversation, but she stressed the importance of consistently being present.

“Their trauma, what they’re dealing with at home, is so much,” Orr said. “What we’re doing in here: Can it be enough? … I don’t know, and that can feel overwhelming. That can feel like, ‘What am I even doing? I have no control. What’s even the point?’ … That relationship piece can be enough. It might not solve all their problems … but you’re there for them, and that’s what matters.”

A staff member said celebrating progress is key.

“You have to take the small wins,” the staffer said. “It can’t be grim all the time.”

One teacher said she grew up with a rough home life. She was an honor roll student but said it was sometimes hard to engage in class. She had a great support system of teachers, though, and staffers may be unknowingly serving similar roles for students.

“Sometimes students wake up to their parents screaming at them,” the teacher said. “Imagine waking up to that … It only takes just one moment to save a life, to let them know that we care.”

Multiple people noted the importance of building students’ self-esteem. Some kids have told educators they and their classmates are “bad,” so it is essential not to reinforce those negative self-perceptions.

One teacher said she often talks about self-love in class. Students initially felt uncomfortable discussing that, but she has seen progress among most kids.

A new Mitchell staffer observed the school for a day before taking the job earlier this year. She felt that love was missing in the building.

“Let’s love one another, so we can love these children,” she said.

A teacher mentioned the importance of giving off positive energy toward students so trust can develop.

“You may not be a certain way, but it’s how they see you and how they read your energy with them, which determines whether or not they even want to build that relationship with you,” he said.

The same teacher said his colleagues inspire him.

“I think we’re all great here,” he said. “It takes courage to come to Mitchell. It does. I love every last one of you all. We’re all teammates together, and I think we’re making a difference … Ms. Marquez, we support you, always. We got your back, always.”

Immediately after the training, a staffer hugged Marquez.