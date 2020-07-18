What is your school's plan for fall? Here is where things are right now

RACINE COUNTY — Parents and teachers are desperate to know what school will look like in their districts this fall. Some school boards have voted on a plan, while other districts are still figuring out logistics, waiting for more advice from experts and surveying the school community for their input.
Racine Unified is set to give an update on its plans to its School Board during a Monday night meeting. However, it is not yet planning to announce which of three options it will implement this fall.
No matter where they are in the planning process administrators at all the local schools are careful to remind their school families that things could change at any moment due to new government regulations or COVID-19 outbreak conditions.
The following are the plans of the local school districts that responded to requests for information from The Journal Times as of Friday.
Racine Unified School District
No final plan has been approved, but the district is making comprehensive plans for three options:
- 100% face-to-face instruction with extra safety precautions in place
- A hybrid of face-to-face and remote learning, with two groups of students attending in-person lessons on alternating days for the purpose of increased social distancing
- 100% remote learning
The district has made clear that regardless of which option it chooses, Unified might have to switch to another plan at any time.
Students will likely be required to wear masks, but an official decision hasn’t been made.
Burlington Area School District
The Burlington Area School District Board of Education voted Monday night for students to return to school Aug. 17 using a hybrid model, with face masks required. Students in 4K through sixth grade will return to school full-time to alleviate child care issues. Those in grades seven through 12 will attend in-person classes two days per week, with two groups attending on alternating days. On days they aren’t in school, students will learn virtually. Wednesdays will be a virtual day for all older students, giving time for the building to be sanitized.
Union Grove High School
Union Grove High School plans to bring students back for in-person classes five days per week this fall, with face masks required. Masks will also be required on buses. The School Board plans to revisit the plan Aug. 10, in the case that conditions or recommendations have changed.
Waterford schools
The Waterford Graded School District and the Waterford Union High School are expected to jointly announce their plans for returning to school this fall after a board meeting Monday night.
Yorkville Elementary
No final decisions have been made, including regarding face masks, but parent surveys indicate they want students back in school five days per week.
Union Grove Elementary School
Union Grove Elementary is planning to provide two options to families: In-person classes five days per week or virtual classes five days per week. It has not made a decision on face coverings.
Kansasville Grade School
The Kansasville Grade School Board voted in favor of returning to school full-time in the fall. It has not yet made a decision on the wearing of masks.
North Cape Elementary
Plans for fall are still in the works at North Cape, which serves portions of Raymond and Norway.
Raymond Elementary
Staff at Raymond Elementary are surveying parents about preferences. Completion of an online survey, available on the district’s website, was due by midnight on Sunday.
Muskego-Norway School District
Muskego-Norway, which serves the Wind Lake area, is planning to provide families with the option to either attend school in person full-time or allow them to attend virtually, if they choose to do so. The district is also looking at a hybrid option, or completely virtual option if coronavirus conditions make it necessary.
Washington-Caldwell Elementary
Washington-Caldwell in Tichigan plans to present a draft plan to its School Board on Monday night.
Evergreen Academy
Evergreen Academy, a private voucher school with an elementary school in Mount Pleasant and a middle school in Elmwood Park, is still in the planning stages for its return to classes in the fall.
