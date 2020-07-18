What is your school's plan for fall? Here is where things are right now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Parents and teachers are desperate to know what school will look like in their districts this fall. Some school boards have voted on a plan, while other districts are still figuring out logistics, waiting for more advice from experts and surveying the school community for their input.

Racine Unified is set to give an update on its plans to its School Board during a Monday night meeting. However, it is not yet planning to announce which of three options it will implement this fall.

No matter where they are in the planning process administrators at all the local schools are careful to remind their school families that things could change at any moment due to new government regulations or COVID-19 outbreak conditions.

The following are the plans of the local school districts that responded to requests for information from The Journal Times as of Friday.

Racine Unified School District

No final plan has been approved, but the district is making comprehensive plans for three options: