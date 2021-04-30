What Biden's free community college plan could mean for Wisconsin

Wisconsin college leaders will take a close look in the coming weeks at President Joe Biden’s call for a free community college program, which could influence already precarious enrollment patterns at schools struggling to fill seats.
Education experts agree the national program could be a boon to the Wisconsin Technical College System, which includes Gateway Technical College, a school that has seen continued enrollment growth over the last decade — even though Wisconsin’s technical colleges are often already able to be attended tuition-free for low income Wisconsinites.
But, the Biden plan could also potentially siphon some students away from four-year universities, some of which are up against declining demographics.
Impact on Wisconsin may not be big
Biden’s proposed $109 billion program would fund free tuition at public two-year colleges, which serve a diverse population of students. Two-year schools are expected to play a major role in rebuilding the economy post-pandemic by supporting workers who need new skills or vocational training.
However, in Wisconsin at least, the affordability of college for low-income students has already been a focus for technical colleges.
“We share the President’s commitment to making technical college education accessible and affordable for all students,” WTCS President Morna Foy said in a statement. “The WTCS Board consistently focuses on maintaining affordability for students. This includes prioritizing low tuition with minimal increases and the consistent pursuit of expanded need-based financial aid funding. Based on the strength of their employer and community connections, our 16 colleges are also able to offer generous student scholarships, including a majority with privately funded ‘Promise’ programs (which allow students from low-income students to go to college tuition-free). We have found this to be a consistent, sustainable structure for offering technical college education at no-cost for students with limited means.”
In a statement of his own, Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Gateway president and CEO, said “We believe in greater access to higher education. The Gateway Promise program has demonstrated that the cost of education is a barrier for many people. Reducing barriers is critical to increasing college attainment and economic mobility for students.”
Still, that’s not available to all would-be students across the U.S.
As The New York Times reported this week: “Some states charge much more tuition than others. In California, home to the nation’s largest community college system, students pay only $552 per 12-credit semester. Low-income students pay nothing. Tuition is low because California lawmakers use state tax revenue to heavily subsidize the cost of college.
“In Vermont ... community college tuition is six times more expensive: $3,360 per semester.”
As such, there are concerns about how states that have long-supported college access for low-income students will get less help (proportionally) from such a federal plan while, as the Times reported, “States that have let tuition rise would be rewarded with something akin to a federal bailout.”
UW effect
Kevin Carey, vice president for education policy at New America, a left-leaning think tank based in Washington, D.C., said Biden’s plan will likely have little effect at schools like UW-Madison. But it may steer some students considering other UW schools to a technical college. He cautioned that many students consider a range of factors in their college search, including location, academic offerings and reputation.
“It’s a question of how much students’ decisions are based on price,” he said. “I wouldn’t assume there’s no effect. Free is a pretty good deal. People might take another look at going into the technical college system.”
One of the many questions that remain, Carey said, is whether the UW System’s 13 branch campuses would meet the legal definition of an independent institution under Biden’s plan; the System in 2018 restructured those schools, which now link directly to a four-year parent campus.
UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to address potential enrollment implications of Biden’s plan, saying officials are reviewing it and looking forward to learning more details.
Jalil Bishop, a postdoctoral scholar and lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania who studies higher education and student debt, called Biden’s plan “a step in the right direction” but noted other proposals do more.
For example, many low-income students already have their tuition covered through existing state or college programs, such as Madison Area Technical College’s promise program. But qualifying students still have to shoulder other significant costs associated with attending college, such as textbooks, rent and transportation.
“What do we mean by free college if we’re only covering tuition?” he asked.(tncms-asset)840d9b3a-a92a-11eb-a74d-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)