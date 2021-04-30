What Biden's free community college plan could mean for Wisconsin

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As The New York Times reported this week: “Some states charge much more tuition than others. In California, home to the nation’s largest community college system, students pay only $552 per 12-credit semester. Low-income students pay nothing. Tuition is low because California lawmakers use state tax revenue to heavily subsidize the cost of college.

“In Vermont ... community college tuition is six times more expensive: $3,360 per semester.”

As such, there are concerns about how states that have long-supported college access for low-income students will get less help (proportionally) from such a federal plan while, as the Times reported, “States that have let tuition rise would be rewarded with something akin to a federal bailout.”

UW effect

Kevin Carey, vice president for education policy at New America, a left-leaning think tank based in Washington, D.C., said Biden’s plan will likely have little effect at schools like UW-Madison. But it may steer some students considering other UW schools to a technical college. He cautioned that many students consider a range of factors in their college search, including location, academic offerings and reputation.