RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine awarded scholarhips to five graduating high school seniors at a May 22 breakfast meeting.
Jessica Nienhaus, of Case High School; Thomas Bates, of The Prairie School; and Liam Carls, of Horlick High School, each received a $2,000 scholarship.
Two memorial scholarships were also awarded. Amanda Lopez, of Case, received the $1,500 Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Scholarship and Dylan Straube, of Horlick, received the $2,000 Jim LaBelle Memorial Scholarship.
These students were eligible for the scholarships because they participated in a Kiwanis Club of West Racine-sponsored activity including a middle-school math or spelling contest, geography bee, state music contest club, or they are a Key Club member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.