West Racine Kiwanis scholarship winners

From left, Liam Carls, Jessica Nienhaus, Thomas Bates and Dylan Straube received scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of West Racine on May 22. Not pictured is Amanda Lopez, who also received a scholarship.

RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine awarded scholarhips to five graduating high school seniors at a May 22 breakfast meeting.

Jessica Nienhaus, of Case High School; Thomas Bates, of The Prairie School; and Liam Carls, of Horlick High School, each received a $2,000 scholarship.

Two memorial scholarships were also awarded. Amanda Lopez, of Case, received the $1,500 Ted and Elizabeth Jacobson Scholarship and Dylan Straube, of Horlick, received the $2,000 Jim LaBelle Memorial Scholarship.

These students were eligible for the scholarships because they participated in a Kiwanis Club of West Racine-sponsored activity including a middle-school math or spelling contest, geography bee, state music contest club, or they are a Key Club member.

