West-end back to school updates

RACINE COUNTY — West-end county schools continue to plan for the fall, with several making announcements in the past week while some have yet to make final decisions.
Public schools
The Yorkville Elementary School Board, while it has not made any announcements yet, will be having a special meeting early next week to vote on a plan, according to Superintendent Jeff Peterson.
The largest district on the west end, the Burlington Area School District, finalized its decision during a July 13 School Board meeting. Students will begin their school year on Aug. 17.
The district will begin the school year with a hybrid model in place, which includes elementary students in 4K through grade six to have in-person instruction five days a week. To accomplish this, the district is moving some grades and Montessori classes to different buildings to allow for social distancing.
“So the idea is for the elementary cohort, where we know child care is an issue, we know that we have to work really hard to ensure that these kids are in a safe environment and that the struggle is much greater for younger kids is that this model allows for our youngest learners to be in person,” BASD Superintendent Stephen Plank said.
Grades seven through 12 will be receiving in-person instruction two days a week on an alternating schedule at the high school building with Wednesday being an all virtual day for the building to be sanitized. The district will also be offering a virtual option through their partnership with JEDI.
Kansasville Grade School, which made its announcement Thursday, will have students returning to the classroom five days a week, though families that are not comfortable sending their students due to pandemic concerns will be able to watch live-streamed lessons from the classroom in the safety and comfort of their own home.
“That way they’ll be part of the classroom,” said District Administrator Matt Stratton.
On Tuesday, the Washington Caldwell School Board in Tichigan approved in-person learning, five-day week “as health conditions allow”, but will also offer an online option for families that are uncomfortable sending their students to school or for students unable to return to the classroom due to health concerns.
The Union Grove Elementary School District announced its plans Tuesday, which includes an in-person learning option and a virtual option. The details of the plans were to be announced Friday. The Union Grove High School District will also be returning to the classroom this fall, though the plan is set to be revisited during the next School Board meeting set for Aug. 10.
The Waterford Graded School District and the Waterford Union High School District, while having drafted in-person, blended and virtual plans, have not officially adopted plans. Both districts are waiting until closer to the start of the school year. For the graded district, families could expect communications about which plan will be implemented by Aug. 25, according to WGSD Superintendent Ed Brzinski.
The Muskego-Norway School District, which serves the Wind Lake area, is planning to provide families with the option to either attend school in person full-time or allow them to attend virtually, if they choose to do so. The district is also looking at a hybrid option, or completely virtual option if coronavirus conditions make it necessary.
Plexiglas partitions will be placed in classroom areas where social distancing is not possible.
Private schools
Burlington Catholic School Inc., which includes the St. Charles and St. Mary’s campus, announced its commitment to begin school with in person five days a week on Aug. 20. BCS, however, also included a hybrid and fully virtual plan with their announcement that would be used when needed.
In terms of the hybrid model, it could be used for if a student needed to quarantine or a family felt uncomfortable sending their child to school at some point. But, the plan specifies that the hybrid plan is “only when needed — this is not an option a family can choose for the entire school year.”
“We know that the Fall will be far from ‘normal’, but we truly believe a face-to-face environment is a more effective way for students to learn,” a message from Principal Berg and BCS Board read. “As a result, we need to have these protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy! We will continue to re-evaluate all of these protocols throughout the year and adjust where needed!”
Next door to St. Mary’s, Burlington-based Catholic Central High School, which will be celebrating 100 years in the midst of a pandemic, plans to host students in-person in the fall but school leaders pledged to “make the transition to any scenario imposed upon us as smooth as possible, and will make every effort to create the safest, calmest and most normal learning environment that we possibly can.”
St. John’s Lutheran School in Burlington will also begin school with students in the classroom on Aug. 25 and will be completing temperature checks twice a day for students and staff.
Union Grove Christian School is planning a traditional opening with a few changes. UGCS is planning to implement a COVID-19 Task Force Team, which will meet regularly to “keep a pulse on the ever-changing conditions and new ways we will conduct this school year.”
Students and staff will go through health screening upon entering the school and the school will be disinfected every day once everyone leaves the building.
A key change is that families were required to sign a COVID-19 waiver by July 31 in order to retain their student’s place in the school, per the school’s national association, the American Association of Christian Schools.
“A few parents have requested that we provide an online learning option. While we would like to accommodate all of our families, we are not in a position to have a dual program of traditional classroom and online learning. We realize that some parents may not feel it is safe to send your child back to school and may consider other options,” read a communication regarding the waiver from Pastor and UGCS President Ken Harris.
Facial coverings
In accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ recent order, masks are to be worn indoors until the end of September unless cut short or overturned. Some school districts, however, will be requiring facial coverings regardless of if the order is in effect or not.
Kansasville Grade School made its back-to-school announcement, which included a mask requirement, the same day as Evers’ order was announced, sparking relief from Stratton.
“We’re requiring masks, which the governor made easy,” Stratton said.
Other schools with their own face covering requirements include the Burlington Area School District, Washington Caldwell, Catholic Central High School, Union Grove Elementary, Union Grove High School and Burlington Catholic School, Inc.
Reopening information was not available as of press time Friday for the Raymond Elementary, Drought Elementary and North Cape elementary districts.
Stephanie Jones and Caitlin Sievers contributed to this story.
