West-end back to school updates

Next door to St. Mary’s, Burlington-based Catholic Central High School, which will be celebrating 100 years in the midst of a pandemic, plans to host students in-person in the fall but school leaders pledged to “make the transition to any scenario imposed upon us as smooth as possible, and will make every effort to create the safest, calmest and most normal learning environment that we possibly can.”

St. John’s Lutheran School in Burlington will also begin school with students in the classroom on Aug. 25 and will be completing temperature checks twice a day for students and staff.

Union Grove Christian School is planning a traditional opening with a few changes. UGCS is planning to implement a COVID-19 Task Force Team, which will meet regularly to “keep a pulse on the ever-changing conditions and new ways we will conduct this school year.”

Students and staff will go through health screening upon entering the school and the school will be disinfected every day once everyone leaves the building.

A key change is that families were required to sign a COVID-19 waiver by July 31 in order to retain their student’s place in the school, per the school’s national association, the American Association of Christian Schools.