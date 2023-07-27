RACINE — Baseball, Tom Cruise and the big cities: these are a few things these international students have liked about visiting the Dairy State so far.

Three teenagers from Oiso, Japan are currently visiting Racine on a two-week exchange program through Sister Cities International.

The visitors are staying with volunteer host families while they learn about American customs and culture.

Located south of Tokyo in Kanagawa Prefecture, Oiso is one of Racine’s six sister cities, in addition to Montelimar, France; Aalborg, Denmark; Zapotlanejo, Mexico; Fortaleza, Brazil; and Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Sister Cities International sends a group of three Racine students to one of the sister cities for two weeks every two years, with students from the sister cities coming to visit the years in-between. In 2024, three Racine students will have a chance to visit Oiso.

The last time Racine students traveled internationally was in 2019, with the last group to visit from Oiso being the year before that. This is the first trip Sister Cities International has put on since the pandemic.

The visiting students hosted an event at the Racine Public Library on Monday, showing different customs of their home country, talking about Oiso and demonstrating kendo, a form of marital arts that uses a sword made of bamboo.

Naotaro Hayashi, one of the three kids, has been practicing kendo for 10 years. In his presentation, he spoke about how the martial art is practiced by Japanese police.

In what is his first time traveling abroad, Hayashi joined the trip to the United States to learn more about the differences between Japanese and American culture. He said he’s enjoyed attending baseball games — the students attended Milwaukee Brewers and Kenosha Kingfish games — and seeing “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1,” as he is a big fan of the film’s star, Tom Cruise.

While he enjoys watching baseball, the idea of playing it scares him more than kendo due to the lack of protective gear.

Ayana Ishino had traveled to the United States before, but this was her first time in Racine. Ishino’s presentation was on hiragana, a type of Japanese writing system. Ishino has previously been a part of her schools English club, where she learned to speak the language through translating books.

Ishirno said she was surprised by the warmth and kindness she and the other students have experienced during their time in America.

“As I go shopping, they always say hello,” Ishino said. “In Japan, people are more shy, and they don’t interact so much with each other. So I came to America and felt ‘Oh, those people are warm to me, even to people from foreign counties.’”

Ishino’s host family took her to Discovery World in Milwaukee, and she hopes to visit the Milwaukee Art Museum too. She said she would also like to visit both Chicago and the Wind Point Lighthouse, if it is possible, during her trip. She is also interested in trying pickleball, as she already plays tennis.

Nazuki Kawashima spoke more about the town of Oiso in her presentation, including the town’s mascots, green pigeons Isobee and Aomi.

Kawashima’s favorite part of the visit was the atmosphere while watching a baseball game. Not knowing much English before arriving to the states, she said she hopes her visit will help her improve her knowledge of the language and the country.

The students encouraged the crowd to visit Oiso, as the town’s economy has faced hardship due to a lack of tourism and an aging generation. The students said they are encouraged to help in revitalizing the town.

“Some time, when you visit Japan, I hope you visit Oiso town too,” Ishino said.

Tom Kennedy, a secretary for Sister Cities International, said he was impressed by the group selected, especially when it came to their presentations.

“I don’t think they could have chosen three better kids,” Kennedy said. “Some are a little more reticent than others, but they are all fitting in nicely with their host families. It takes a little courage to stand up in front of a group of strangers and give a presentation like that in a language that’s not your own. All of them were very well chosen.”

Kennedy said that the Sister Cities members in Oiso are the ones that choose the kids to go to Racine. As for the Racine Students looking to travel, an essay is required to gauge the seriousness of the candidates.

On Tuesday, the kids met and had lunch with City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who taught the trio about how the structure of city government works.

Hayashi ended the meeting by gifting Mason a tourism brochure and encouraging the mayor to visit Oiso, even offering a personal tour when he does.

