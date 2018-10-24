BURLINGTON — In less than two weeks, Burlington Area School District taxpayers will decide whether or not to approve the district’s proposed $43.65 million referendum. As Nov. 6 get closer, some in the community are making their opinions, in support and in opposition to the proposal, known.
Yea?
The referendum asks for voter approval to borrow money to fund:
- Construction of a new 140,000-square-foot, $32.7 million middle school for grades 6-8.
- $6.55 million in maintenance and renovations on other district buildings.
- $2.62 million in safety and security upgrades
- $1.78 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
BASD Superintendent Peter Smet is hosting a series of open houses to discuss the proposal.
The second open house is scheduled for today, Thursday, Oct. 25, at Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St. The final open house is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the district offices at 100 N. Kane St.
Smet said that during the first open house last week, he couldn’t really tell which way the attendees were leaning.
The “Vote Yes Burlington” Facebook page posts images with captions demonstrating the needs at some of the district’s buildings.
The Journal Times reached out to the “Vote Yes for Burlington” Facebook page but did not receive a response before press time.
The caption of a photo of a conference table and chairs on the stage of a gymnasium posted on the “Vote Yes” page reads:
“Due to an increased need for more classroom space at Waller (Elementary School), the teacher workroom had to be converted into instructional space. The teacher workroom was then moved to be on the stage area in the gymnasium, but some of the supplies and materials from the workroom were moved to other locations in the building. Teachers now have to use the art room when art classes aren’t in session to get some of their materials ready. Passing the Nov. 6 referendum would alleviate the current space constraints at the Burlington area elementary schools that have caused this situation. #VoteYES” The majority of the posts about facilities are about the dilapidated conditions at Karcher Middle School, the oldest sections of which are almost 100 years old.
Or nay?
But not everyone is on board. BASD School Board Treasurer Phil Ketterhagen submitted a letter to the editor about the referendum to The Journal Times, which was printed on Oct. 9. In it, he laid out his reasons for being against the referendum.
Ketterhargen said he objected to the board’s decision to borrow $6.55 million to be paid back over 10 years for maintenance instead of budgeting funds for the repairs.
“That can be cash-flowed in a normal budget,” he said. “If we were serious about maintenance we could have kept the levy level with no major impact on taxpayers and could have done the $650,000 maintenance (per year) ourselves without borrowing anything.”
Ketterhagen also said that the recommendation from faculty and staff was for a 5-8 grade middle school; the middle school that would be built under this referendum would be for grades 6-8.
“I am not against a referendum,” he said. “I’m against this one.”
Peter Turke, a fellow BASD School Board member and strong supporter of the referendum said the change from a 5-8 to a 6-8 grade facility was to keep the budget below what School Perceptions, the company that did a survey for the district, found to be the voter threshold.
Turke said that while a 5-8 facility was the top choice, a 6-8 was a “close second.”
“A 6-8 middle school is similar and won’t impact education options,” Turke said. “We trimmed it down to make it reasonable.”
Turke said the $6.55 million was for “immediate repairs” the district determined needed to be done quickly. The district also estimated it had another $7-8 million in repairs that needed to be done within the next 10 years.
“There’s not enough money in our maintenance budget for the $6.5 million in immediate repairs and the $7, 8 million over the next ten years,” he said. “That would stretch it out 25, 26 years — the math doesn’t add up.”
Turke added that, due to its age, Karcher needed to be replaced sooner or later.
“I worry that if we delay on that, construction costs will keep rising,” Turke said. “Especially with the expected boom in construction because of Foxconn.”
BASD taxpayers will get to vote “yes” or “no” on the referendum in the mid-term election on Nov. 6.
