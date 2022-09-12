‘We need an alternative’ | Potential Racine charter school discussed at community gathering

RACINE — Local education must expand and improve. That seemed to be the consensus at a community gathering Saturday.

Everyone agreed that change and progress are required to better serve area students, and a local group thinks a public charter school in Racine can help.

Ten community members and seven board members of the Racine Scholars Academy attended a 90-minute listening session Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. More listening sessions are expected to occur, dates to be determined.

Racine Scholars Academy is a proposed charter school that would serve students from pre-K through fifth grade.

Saturday’s attendees believe more options are needed for public education, especially at the elementary level.

“What we do early with children can impact the rest of their lives,” said Pam Harris, a community member and educator.

Board members see the charter school as an important alternative to existing education models within the Racine Unified School District.

“It’s another quiver in the arrow,” said Milt Thompson, Racine Scholars Academy board member and charter school developer.

Board members said parents must understand the power they have in shaping the future of their children and, by extension, the community.

“We believe parents should … be empowered to find the best education for their child,” Thompson said.

People on Saturday discussed the importance of helping students develop self-esteem at a young age, since that can impact their willingness to learn going forward.

“If you have that, you have a well-rounded student … able to do great things,” said Beverly Hicks, Racine Scholars Academy board member.

Trying again

In February 2021, the Racine Unified School Board voted 5-4 to not pursue a contract with Racine Scholars Academy. There are currently no charter schools affiliated with RUSD.

After the school board rejection, RSA considered going private. It applied for funding through the state Office of Educational Opportunity, according to Thompson. That process posed too many obstacles, however, so the group decided to again try to become part of Racine Unified.

Charter school board members hope to bring a proposal before the RUSD board in late October so that if the proposal is approved, Racine Scholars Academy can open in fall 2023.

Regarding a potential proposal from Racine Scholars Academy, Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email that the school district is “focused on implementing our long-range facilities master plan and will consider any proposals that come forward to determine whether they are in alignment with that plan.”

Soliciting feedback

Before the RUSD board hears a proposal, RSA board members want to garner community input and support. On Saturday, attendees received information about the proposed Racine Scholars Academy, discussed data illustrating the student achievement gap at Racine Unified and shared ideas for improvement in public schools.

Racine Scholars Academy would be modeled after Lake Country Academy, a public charter school in Sheboygan about 90 minutes north of Racine. Its educational model “can accelerate students and it can help students who are behind,” Thompson said. “This is an option that can help just about any student.”

People in attendance Saturday seemed supportive of the charter school idea but said they want more information about the educational model. In response, RSA board members said they hope to provide group tours from Racine to Lake Country Academy next month so people can experience it firsthand.

Fabiola Diaz, a Racine-area parent, toured Lake Country Academy a few years ago and was impressed. She said pupils and teachers were on the same page regarding lessons, and Diaz saw confident students who were given the freedom to be their creative, spontaneous selves.

“It just seemed like this harmonious vibe in the school, and I really liked it,” Diaz told a reporter. “It was something that I’ve never seen before.”

Diaz was not at Saturday’s meeting but has two school-age children, and the tour made her intrigued with that educational environment.

“If that is the model that is being followed (at Racine Scholars Academy), I feel like I will be interested for my kids to attend,” Diaz said.

Even if her children do not ultimately attend the public charter school, assuming it opens, Diaz believes Racine Scholars Academy is a worthwhile effort.

“I think it’s worth taking that step and seeing if it works,” Diaz said. “I don’t think that it should be just one model followed. I think that different strategies are always better.”

Reviewing data

People in attendance Saturday also reviewed data highlighting the racial achievement gap in RUSD. To show that issues existed before the pandemic, state figures from the 2018-19 school year were presented.

One example was that on state math assessments, 75% of Black RUSD students had below basic scores, 20% had basic scores and 4% had proficient scores. For Hispanic students, 57% had below basic scores, 28% had basic scores and 13% had proficient scores. For white students, 37% had below basic scores, 32% had basic scores and 26% had proficient scores.

Those numbers are “very distressing,” Thompson said. “When you look at the achievement data, it screams that there has to be more approaches.”

Several people voiced concern that the pandemic worsened those challenges and could negatively impact generations of students, which in turn impacts the community.

“I see how important this is … and we all should pay attention to it, because it’s going to affect us all,” said Mario Martinez, RSA board member.

Harris said the data was disheartening but needs to be widely shared so the public can work to address challenges.

“What we have now is just not working,” Harris said. “We’re doing our kids a disservice … I think if you keep it quiet, nothing’s going to change. Sometimes you need to rock the boat.”

Ernest Ni’A, a local pastor, said community members wanting improvements need to make their voices heard by giving public comments during Racine Unified school board meetings.

“The school board needs to see that parents and the public are outraged,” Ni’A said.

Devin Anderson, RSA board president, agreed. He wants community members to comment on the changes they desire, including a public charter school. He hopes they tell the RUSD school board that “we need to bring this program to the district.”

At the same time, Racine Scholars Academy board members stressed the importance of critiquing Racine Unified without being overly antagonistic.

“Our tone is not to say, ‘The district stinks … and the district is worthless,’” Thompson said. “It’s, ‘We need an alternative. We need different approaches.’”

RSA board members, who attended RUSD as students, believe in public education and want the school district to improve. They see the public charter school as one way to do that.

“We owe our careers and our professional lives to the fact that we got an outstanding education from Racine Unified when we were growing up,” Thompson said. “I don’t have an ax to grind against the district. I want to see the district return to its former glory.”

At the conclusion of Saturday’s meeting, everyone in attendance said one word about how they were feeling. Some were “excited” or “thankful” or “encouraged.” The most common response: “hopeful.”