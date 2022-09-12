‘We did it:' Student-led event informs, entertains

RACINE — The first few meetings had awkward silences. Many of the students organizing the event didn’t know each other but had to discuss ideas. That was nerve-wracking, but they gradually became more confident.

“Even though I was nervous, I had to get out of my comfort zone,” said Siany Coney, a Case High School sophomore.

Five months after the first meeting, the student organizers hosted a community event, and many are now friends.

“It’s good for our community and for people our age to get to know each other,” said Aubree Carranza, a Case freshman.

The result of their labor was a “Back 2 School” event Saturday at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St. The student-led occasion was geared toward people ages 13-18 and intended to be informational and entertaining. Attendees came and went throughout the five-hour event, and the most people there at one time was about 50.

Quote “It felt cool, because we did it.” Julian Gonzalez

Higher Expectations for Racine County, a local nonprofit, sponsored the event, which included information about college, barbeque and a variety of games. Local musician DJ Phill played music while some people danced and others played football or cornhole. Nearby, attendees went through an inflatable obstacle course or played a life-size version of “Hungry Hungry Hippos” on a bounce house.

A few adults served as consultants to give feedback to student organizers, but the teenagers led the way in event planning. Beginning in April, about a dozen students from Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s and 21st Century Preparatory School attended two-hour planning meetings every other Saturday. They determined the type of event, designed shirts and chose food and games.

It was the first time students had organized a large occurrence, and they appreciated the chance to do something that broadened their horizons.

“It felt cool, because we did it,” said Julian Gonzalez, a Case senior.

Challenges existed, but there were many moments of levity along the way. If a student made an error during a presentation, “we’d all just joke around and laugh,” Carranza said.

They had fun shooting a 30-second event preview video. It took many tries, and there were several bloopers, but ultimately the video was completed and shared on social media.

Students also found a date and location for the event. Leanna Johnson, Higher Expectations community engagement coordinator, said it was great to see the teens’ reactions when they met at Pritchard Park over the summer.

“When we had our first meeting there, the excitement on their faces was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what we have to work with.’ It was so great,” Johnson said.

The student organizers wanted entertainment along with information about college so they and their peers could learn about higher education in a relaxing setting.

“There are some kids out there that really don’t know about college because no one tells them about it, or they just think it’s lame and it sucks,” Gonzalez said. “If you just hear about a fun event where you’re going to meet friends and then you just happen to get talked to about college, you might just be there to listen … It might change your mind on what you think about college.”

On Saturday, teenagers could speak with current college students and an admissions counselor from a local college.

A “college-going culture” board was also displayed with several questions and sticky notes for students to write responses. One question was, “What concerns do you have about college?” A student replied, “Who will help me stay on task?”

Another question: “What helps students graduate high school?” A respondent answered, “Good grades, staying focused, listening, asking for help.”

Elizabeth Erickson, Higher Expectations engagement director, said nearly every student talked to someone about higher education on Saturday, a sign of a successful event.

When recruiting student organizers, Elaine De La Cruz, Higher Expectations community power consultant, said the organization “looked for that leader that was in the hallway that didn’t know, necessarily, that they were a leader.”

As one of the older students, Gonzalez became a leader and made efforts to get input from everyone. Carranza realized she was outgoing and could get more people involved. Coney felt her confidence grow as time went on.

For the adult consultants, it was rewarding to see students become more comfortable in their roles.

“We got to watch them blossom in a short period of time,” De La Cruz said.

Events planned by adults for students often do not align with students’ interests, so the organizing process was a learning experience for teenagers and adults.

“Having this whole event with the kids, it brought light to what we need to focus on with them, what’s important and what areas we need to give them more opportunities in,” Johnson said.

Students were occasionally overwhelmed with planning, and it was sometimes tough to build consensus among organizers, but they eventually figured everything out.

“It wasn’t easy, but we got the hang of it,” Coney said.

After some initial uneasiness, the student organizers want to work on similar projects in the future, and the “Back 2 School” event might turn into an annual occurrence.