'We are not islands' | Area community members, New York author stress importance of diverse books

MUSKEGO — Julie Otsuka, author of “When the Emperor Was Divine,” called reading “a radical act of empathy” that can lead to more tolerance.

There’s evidence to back that up. A 2006 study, as reported on by Discover Magazine, found “a strong connection between reading fiction and better performance on widely used empathy and social acumen tests.”

As Otsuka put it: “You open a book and you step into somebody else’s world, somebody you might never have imagined you had anything in common with, but through the act of reading, sentence by sentence, page by page, you enter into their story, and then all distance between yourself and the other collapses.”

Jordan Pavlin, editor-in-chief of Alfred A. Knopf, which published “Emperor,” agreed.

“Historical fiction has the power to open our hearts and eyes to lives far beyond our own experience,” Pavlin wrote in a letter to the Muskego-Norway School Board. “It has a unique ability to elicit deep compassion and empathy, and to transport young readers into other times and cultures.”

People are also reading…

“When the Emperor Was Divine” book cover

The book cover of “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka.

A community petition to the Muskego-Norway School Board asking the board to approve “Emperor” for classroom use stated a similar argument.

“As residents of the world and heirs of its history, we must be given the opportunity to reflect on the past and point out the pain and suffering caused in the past,” the petition said. “This reflection is meant to prepare ourselves to create a stronger country and world by rejecting outright the mistakes of the past.”

Lawrence Hapeman, who graduated from Muskego High School in 2021, wrote the petition. He remembers his worldview being altered after reading “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, a novel inspired by the author’s own experiences growing up during the Vietnam War. That book impacted what Hapeman read moving forward, and he said “When the Emperor Was Divine” has the same ability.

“It shows the nuance of the human experience of the people who went through (internment), and those are the kinds of books that, while they might also help people be exposed to different writing styles and improve their writing academically, can be really cool and impactful for people in how they approach learning in the future,” he said.

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

When parents feel shut out of decision-making by school boards, petitions and lawsuits follow

The Burlington Area School District is being sued by an area woman for closing a meeting that had become unruly. Muskego-Norway is facing a community petition after its school board didn’t approve a book about the World War II-era internment of Japanese people in the U.S. for an English class for unclear reasons. In February, Racine Unified was one of an untold number of school boards nationwide facing a bizarre threat from a community member who wanted to file claims against the school boards “surety bonds,” even though that was a legal impossibility.

Those are three local examples of many that are parts of a growing phenomenon led by adults from across the political spectrum who feel they are being shut out of decision-making about what’s going on inside their community’s schools, even when they don’t have kids attending the schools.

While these situations are unavoidable for those who attend and watch school board meetings, and unavoidable for the public officials whose email addresses and phone numbers are public, it’s almost impossible to tell how much of a difference the efforts are making in increasing transparency, protecting young people from harm or even influencing education in classrooms.

Ann Zielke, school district parent, said reading diverse authors can shape informed, thoughtful people.

“It’s tied to creating global citizens, kids who then go out into the world and can empathize with people who don’t look like them, aren’t from the same socioeconomic background as them, and if we don’t learn about these things, we don’t create that empathy,” Zielke said.

Allison Hapeman, school district parent, said reading about different experiences is crucial to individual growth and community evolution.

“If we restrict the perspectives that we are willing to hear and learn from, then we basically confine ourselves to just the part of the world that we are already familiar with,” Hapeman said. “That’s not how a community functions. We are not islands functioning on our own … As a public school district, we should be encouraging and equipping our students to become active members of the wider world and the wider community that we live in, not handicapping them from being able to.”

Julie Otsuka.jpg

Otsuka

 Submitted photo by Jean-Luc Bertini
