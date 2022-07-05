'We are not islands' | Area community members, New York author stress importance of diverse books

MUSKEGO — Julie Otsuka, author of “When the Emperor Was Divine,” called reading “a radical act of empathy” that can lead to more tolerance.
There’s evidence to back that up. A 2006 study, as reported on by Discover Magazine, found “a strong connection between reading fiction and better performance on widely used empathy and social acumen tests.”
As Otsuka put it: “You open a book and you step into somebody else’s world, somebody you might never have imagined you had anything in common with, but through the act of reading, sentence by sentence, page by page, you enter into their story, and then all distance between yourself and the other collapses.”
Jordan Pavlin, editor-in-chief of Alfred A. Knopf, which published “Emperor,” agreed.
“Historical fiction has the power to open our hearts and eyes to lives far beyond our own experience,” Pavlin wrote in a letter to the Muskego-Norway School Board. “It has a unique ability to elicit deep compassion and empathy, and to transport young readers into other times and cultures.”
A community petition to the Muskego-Norway School Board asking the board to approve “Emperor” for classroom use stated a similar argument.
“As residents of the world and heirs of its history, we must be given the opportunity to reflect on the past and point out the pain and suffering caused in the past,” the petition said. “This reflection is meant to prepare ourselves to create a stronger country and world by rejecting outright the mistakes of the past.”
Lawrence Hapeman, who graduated from Muskego High School in 2021, wrote the petition. He remembers his worldview being altered after reading “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, a novel inspired by the author’s own experiences growing up during the Vietnam War. That book impacted what Hapeman read moving forward, and he said “When the Emperor Was Divine” has the same ability.
“It shows the nuance of the human experience of the people who went through (internment), and those are the kinds of books that, while they might also help people be exposed to different writing styles and improve their writing academically, can be really cool and impactful for people in how they approach learning in the future,” he said.
The Burlington Area School District is being sued by an area woman for closing a meeting that had become unruly. Muskego-Norway is facing a community petition after its school board didn’t approve a book about the World War II-era internment of Japanese people in the U.S. for an English class for unclear reasons. In February, Racine Unified was one of an untold number of school boards nationwide facing a bizarre threat from a community member who wanted to file claims against the school boards “surety bonds,” even though that was a legal impossibility.
Those are three local examples of many that are parts of a growing phenomenon led by adults from across the political spectrum who feel they are being shut out of decision-making about what’s going on inside their community’s schools, even when they don’t have kids attending the schools.
While these situations are unavoidable for those who attend and watch school board meetings, and unavoidable for the public officials whose email addresses and phone numbers are public, it’s almost impossible to tell how much of a difference the efforts are making in increasing transparency, protecting young people from harm or even influencing education in classrooms.
Ann Zielke, school district parent, said reading diverse authors can shape informed, thoughtful people.
“It’s tied to creating global citizens, kids who then go out into the world and can empathize with people who don’t look like them, aren’t from the same socioeconomic background as them, and if we don’t learn about these things, we don’t create that empathy,” Zielke said.
Allison Hapeman, school district parent, said reading about different experiences is crucial to individual growth and community evolution.
“If we restrict the perspectives that we are willing to hear and learn from, then we basically confine ourselves to just the part of the world that we are already familiar with,” Hapeman said. “That’s not how a community functions. We are not islands functioning on our own … As a public school district, we should be encouraging and equipping our students to become active members of the wider world and the wider community that we live in, not handicapping them from being able to.”
Good reads: 6 new, hard-to-put-down novels
‘Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love’
By Kim Fay (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $24)
Sometimes, you just need a book that’s short and sweet. Two women — 20-something Joan, and Imogen, a generation older — begin a friendship over correspondence in 1962, inspired by a mutual interest in cooking and writing. Life unfolds throughout their letters, along with some delicious-sounding recipes.
I was hooked quickly by warmheartedness that shone from the pages. Fay has a gentle knack for character, though you’ll see some of the plot developments coming from a good distance. By the end, I was shedding tears along with the characters, and felt as if I’d made two friends. This is an irresistible story of two women from a lost time, both determined to make the best of things.
‘Let’s Not Do That Again’
By Grant Ginder (Henry Holt and Co., $28)
Ginder’s hilarious fifth novel has a similar satirical zip to the show “Veep.” Nancy Harrison, an ambitious New York congresswoman running for Senate, is faced with a crisis she can’t finesse her way through: her resentful 20-something daughter Greta falls under the spell of a handsome French nationalist and makes headlines at radical demonstrations in Paris. Her brother Nick is dispatched to France to bring her home.
That this operation does not go smoothly is part of the novel’s pleasure: Ginder immerses us into his world so irresistibly that when an implausible last-act twist comes along, we ride it unquestioningly. It’s a pleasure to find a book that’s genuinely funny. But beneath the wit, there’s a warm tale of family ties, no matter how crazy-making they might be.
‘The Final Case’
By David Guterson (Knopf, $27)
“The Final Case,” in its opening pages, seems to be setting up to be a literary legal thriller, based on the real-life death in 2011 of an Ethiopian teenager abused by her adoptive parents. And yet, fiction and reality delicately entwine throughout this novel. The narrator marvels at his father, an elderly public defender who ends up representing one of the accused parents.
Written in an appealingly loose, digressive style — I loved tracing a sentence that went on for nearly a page as our half-awake narrator mused — “The Final Case” is about a horrific crime, but that’s merely the grounding point for a story that seems to whirl and spin on the page. Though a story of hate is at its center, it’s enveloped by a larger one of fiction and wonder and love.
‘The Family Chao’
By Lan Samantha Chang (W.W. Norton & Company, $28)
Like the glorious Chinese dinners served within its pages, “The Family Chao” is a little bit of everything: multigenerational family story, immigrant saga, coming-of-age tale, whodunit mystery, literary pastiche (it takes inspiration from “The Brothers Karamazov”). Each element contributes to a hugely satisfying whole. At its center is a restaurant in a small Wisconsin town — Fine Chao, run by the immigrant patriarch Leo Chao and his three sons, Dagou, Ming and James. I was utterly engrossed with Chang’s intricate world of a complex family. We see much through James’ eyes, the sweetest of the characters.
Sprawling and ambitious and yet beautifully contained, “The Family Chao” lets us spend time with this family, hearing their grievances, smelling the inlaid odors of the restaurant, listening to the quiet of a small town where things don’t happen.
‘Olga Dies Dreaming’
By Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books, $28)
Olga Acevedo, a Manhattan wedding planner, “allowed herself to become distracted from the true American dream — accumulating money — by its phantom cousin, accumulating fame.”
In Gonzalez’s rich debut novel, we come to know Olga, an unsentimental businesswoman in the most sentimental of professions, with some carefully hidden vulnerabilities, including being abandoned by her mother. The book’s narrative looks back to letters from Olga’s mother, offering advice and explanations that shade the present.
Gonzalez puts us into the middle of Olga’s sprawling family, her Brooklyn neighborhood and her quietly opening heart. It’s a vivid and often beautiful journey.
‘Like a Sister’
By Kellye Garrett (Mulholland Books, $28)
Every fiction roundup needs a good mystery — and this one delivers a heady mixture of secrets, red herrings and shadows, told by a narrator who instantly becomes a friend you root for. Grad student Lena Scott is devastated when her half-sister Desiree, a reality TV star, is found dead. Law enforcement assumes it’s an overdose, but Lena is certain it’s foul play. And off we go, through the hip-hop universe of Lena and Desiree’s mogul father, and Desiree’s flashy circle of hangers-on.
It’s a smart whodunit — for the record, the final reveal wasn’t who I thought it was — and Lena’s voice won me over instantly. She’s a resourceful detective, at ease in the digital world her sister inhabited. Though this is a dark, thriller-adjacent tale, spending time with Lena is a pleasure.