WATERshed Program receives grant from SC Johnson

RACINE —The nonprofit WATERshed Program recently received a grant from SC Johnson to support its award-winning hands-on environmental education program for Racine students.

The $6,500 grant is being used to help educate the next generation about the value of living in a coastal community with freshwater resources, and to demonstrate how human activities impact local watersheds. The WATERshed Program helps build an ethic of care for students and is effective at teaching science standards in a non-traditional learning environment.

The program uses the Root River as a living laboratory to help students make personal connections to their environment. Each year, the program serves approximately 1,200 Racine Unified School District fourth-grade students for field trips and classroom visits, and reconnects with approximately 800 12th-grade students to implement lesson plans and exit surveys focusing on water literacy.

This project connects local youth to how their daily activities impact the watershed they live in. Learners discover what’s going down storm drains and how it travels to rivers and lakes from their neighborhoods. Students conduct tests to determine water quality and explore diverse eco-systems within their community. The program connects with the students at the elementary level and then again during their senior year of high school.

“Our program uses the Root River and Lake Michigan as living laboratories to help students make personal connections to the freshwater resources in their community,” said Nancy Carlson, WATERshed Program founder and executive director. “They explore human relationships with our watersheds to help foster students who both understand and care about freshwater resources.”

Courtney Baker, a teacher at 21st Century Preparatory School, recently shared how her students were impacted by the program: “My students really enjoyed the impact that this experience has left on them,” Baker said. “They eagerly tell me stories about observing and holding the wildlife creatures. They also really enjoyed testing the water quality and identifying the species of the critters found in the water.”

The WATERshed Program has been serving area students for 13 years and works directly with RUSD administrators to ensure curriculum aligns with Next Generation Science Standards and STEM and to schedule class visits and student transportation to and from the Root River Environmental Education Community Center.

The WATERshed Program has a mission to promote conservation of our natural resources through education and preservation in Lake Michigan’s coastal communities. Visit watershedprogram.com for more information.

