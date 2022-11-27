WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin awarded grant

RACINE — The nonprofit WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin was recently awarded the Powering Communities Award and $5,000 grant from Exelon Foundation to support its award-winning, hands-on environmental education program for Racine students during the 2022-2023 school year.

Kandy Helson, vice president of WATERshed’s board of directors and an employee of Exelon, was the winner of its 2022 Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award. The Exelon Foundation is advancing Helson’s efforts by awarding a $5,000 grant to the WATERshed Program.

Funds from the grant will be used to help educate the next generation about the value of living in a coastal community with freshwater resources and to demonstrate how human activities impact local watersheds. The program uses the Root River itself to help students make personal connections to their environment.

Each year, the program serves approximately 1,200 Racine Unified School District fourth-grade students who participate in a field trip to the Root River Environmental Education Community Center along the Root River.