Waterford takes home first in Southern Lakes Academic Bowl for 12th year

WATERFORD — Waterford Union High School took home first place in the Southern Lakes Academic Bowl for the 12th consecutive year. The competition was held Feb. 7 in Lake Geneva.

Eight schools each bring a team of 20 students. The 20 students compete in one of the following four subject areas: Social Studies, Science, Math and Language Arts. Each subject area team consists of a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and an “at-large” student who can be from any grade.