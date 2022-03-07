Waterford takes home first in Southern Lakes Academic Bowl for 12th year

WATERFORD — Waterford Union High School took home first place in the Southern Lakes Academic Bowl for the 12th consecutive year. The competition was held Feb. 7 in Lake Geneva.
Eight schools each bring a team of 20 students. The 20 students compete in one of the following four subject areas: Social Studies, Science, Math and Language Arts. Each subject area team consists of a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and an “at-large” student who can be from any grade.
Students representing Waterford were Skyler Bart, Joshua Beyer, Marina Bozic, Aiden Brink, Emily Brown, Mikayla Datka, Dane Edwards, Brianna Flock, Carson Gaylord, Karl Hackenbracht, Ashley Hunter, Carson Keim, Sydney Klein, Ava Lennartz, Evelyn Lepisto, Natalie Oldenburg, Calvin Patterson, Ella Schamber, Abigail Stultz and Gillian Tonn.
Category winners were Brink in World History, Oldenburg in Language Arts Potpourri, Flock in American Literature, Beyer in Physics and Gaylord in Algebra.