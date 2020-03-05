Waterford students to play at Carnegie Hall

WHITEWATER — The following local student musicians from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will once again perform at one of the most famous entertainment venues in the world — Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Wyatt Woitowicz from Waterford plays trombone in the ensemble.

Margo Harms from Kenosha plays percussion in the ensemble.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rebecca Weber from Waterford plays flute in the ensemble.

The students are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, as part of the 2020 New York Wind Band Festival, an invitation-only event.

The ensemble's repertoire includes five pieces, which will be dedicated to the host city of New York. Singaporean composer Emily Koh will join the ensemble at Carnegie Hall for its performance of her 2015 piece "diver[city]." Koh is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and her music reimagines everyday experiences by sonically expounding tiny oft-forgotten details.

"I could not be happier," said Glenn Hayes, professor of music and conductor of the ensemble. When asked what he hopes his students take away from the performance, Hayes said, "I want the feeling to last. Look what we've done. Look what we can do and what we are capable of. I want it to be an experience of musical excellence."

In addition to Carnegie Hall, the group has been invited to play at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England, and has played to thunderous applause and standing ovations at the Chicago Symphony Center.