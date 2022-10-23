Waterford seniors named National Merit semifinalists

WATERFORD — Three Waterford Union High School District seniors were named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, ranking in the top 1% of all U.S. high school seniors.

They are are Lisa Busch, Ava Lennartz and Sarah Wikert.

In the coming months, they have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth more than $28 million.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. This includes a detailed application outlining the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received, an essay, additional test scores and an endorsement from a school official.