Waterford Schools have not yet made fall decisions; elementary may not announce until Aug. 25
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL

WATERFORD — The Waterford High School District School Board met Monday night to go over possible plans for returning to school this fall, but refrained from making a final decision.

While Principal Daniel Foster presented the high school’s take on in-person, blended or virtual learning this fall, the School Board made no move to vote and is electing to hold town-hall style meetings sometime in August to aid in the decision process.

With the coronavirus pandemic evolving, Foster said he didn’t “want to make a call on school today, on July 20, when we have over a month until school will be back in session.”

Through contact with health officials of Central Racine County Health Department, WUHS administrators were informed of low risk, moderate risk and high risk categories from the department based on COVID-19 activity.

Each risk category has a recommendation for schools to follow from the department. The most recent data has Racine County in the high risk category, which would recommend students learn virtually.

Foster spoke through the three different approaches in the Re-entering Education Plan, which he emphasized was just a draft.

“This is a draft and only a draft,” Foster said. “It is a work in progress, we are still working on it. Every day we’ve added to it.”

Daily operations for WUHS would change, Foster said, for both the fully in-person or blended learning model. These changes include how the building would be cleaned, with a heavy focus on sanitation and much more often, the use of physical spaces, with concerns in the areas of transportation and student meals.

The models

The in-person instructional model, Foster said, would have students returning to a five-days-a-week schedule, with full student and staff adoption of safety precautions. This time, however, Foster said courses would be designed with flexibility in mind to allow for a seamless transition to blended or online learning, if need be. Foster noted that while all school staff wanted students to return to the classroom, a balance needed to be found since Racine County is currently in the high-risk category.

“While we’re living in a high-risk world in our little community, saying we would jump to a low-risk approach, I think that would be irresponsible,” Foster said.

The blended instructional model would have students alternating days of in-person and virtual learning by last name “in order to reduce the number of people in the building at one time.” This model would follow a full-day schedule either four or five days a week.

For the online instructional model, the high school would follow a “synchronous, daily rotation of classes” with alternating days to “allow thorough and consistent flow of learning.” Students would “attend” classes from 7:45 a.m. to noon. After classes, the afternoon hours would be dedicated to intervention and office hours.

“Students would have time to get homework done ... kids were also spending an additional 2 hours after school at home, online doing stuff,” Foster said. “Trying to find ways to make that a little bit reduced.”

Foster said they are working on early-intervention plans and are hoping to be able work with students in small groups even with schools being shut down to provide additional support when needed.

Before moving to School Board discussion, School Board president Don Engler invited meeting attendees to address the board and administration.

Discussion

Several parents who attended the meeting expressed concerns about sports and activities in a hybrid or online approach, which Athletic and Activities Director Jill Stobbler could not completely answer as she awaits Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association guidance.

“The WIAA is currently meeting right now due to a recent proposal that was brought their way, so we are waiting to see if we get any guidance from them,” Stobbler said. In reference to the Southern Lakes Conference, she added: “We are meeting as a conference weekly right now trying to come up with a universal approach ... because we have three different counties.”

After some discussion and question-answering from the board, several parents spoke to the struggle their students underwent during the spring and wanting their students to return to school grounds this fall.

School Board Vice President Michael Schoenfeld said the board would do everything it could to have the high school as open as possible while Engler promised not to involve politics.

“Just so you all know, the administration, the board we all want to start school the right way, the way everyone is used to, the way everyone seems to want it in here,” Engler said. “We won’t let politics make our decisions for us.”

Waterford Graded

Waterford Graded School District Superintendent Ed Brzinski said his district and the high school are hoping to send a letter out to their respective families in the next couple of days about their plans.

The Graded District, Brzinski said, would be taking cues from the Racine County Health Department and would be informing families what model they would be implementing by Aug. 25.

“We are going to tell parents to be ready for the health situation at the time,” Brzinksi said.

Brzinski said the Graded District is lucky because it had already planned a later start, on Sept. 8, due to construction, which is now allowing them more time to prepare for the return.

“We’ve got solid plans,” Brzinski said. “But the situation is just so fluid.”

