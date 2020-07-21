Waterford Schools have not yet made fall decisions; elementary may not announce until Aug. 25

Daily operations for WUHS would change, Foster said, for both the fully in-person or blended learning model. These changes include how the building would be cleaned, with a heavy focus on sanitation and much more often, the use of physical spaces, with concerns in the areas of transportation and student meals.

The models

The in-person instructional model, Foster said, would have students returning to a five-days-a-week schedule, with full student and staff adoption of safety precautions. This time, however, Foster said courses would be designed with flexibility in mind to allow for a seamless transition to blended or online learning, if need be. Foster noted that while all school staff wanted students to return to the classroom, a balance needed to be found since Racine County is currently in the high-risk category.

“While we’re living in a high-risk world in our little community, saying we would jump to a low-risk approach, I think that would be irresponsible,” Foster said.

The blended instructional model would have students alternating days of in-person and virtual learning by last name “in order to reduce the number of people in the building at one time.” This model would follow a full-day schedule either four or five days a week.