WATERFORD — Heather Martin heard a joyous scream come from the living room in December.

Her daughter Sophia, a sophomore at Waterford Union High School, had found out she was a finalist for a national art contest.

Being a finalist was exciting enough, but there was even more cause for celebration Monday when Sophia Martin was named the winner of SC Johnson Professional’s Happy Hands contest.

The art contest promotes hand washing at school and involves students submitting art designs for soap and sanitizer dispensers.

Heather Martin expressed pride in her daughter’s accomplishment.

“She’s a very talented artist,” Heather said. “She is her own worst critic, so she always tries to do her best, and sometimes she falls short of what her goal is, but with this I think she absolutely nailed it.”

Sophia was selected from nearly 700 entries from sixth- through 12th-graders around the country.

As a result of her winning the contest, Waterford Union High School will receive 1,000 dispensers with Martin’s design on them.

Her design includes numerous animals surrounded by colorful bubbles and the phrase “We all thrive when we sanitize.”

Sophia said she wanted her design to stand out and to provide something interesting to examine.

“I wanted something that would appeal to everyone that would be using it, so I thought using animals was a fun way of doing that,” she said. “You can look at it for a while and still find new things.”

As part of winning, Sophia received a $300 gift card and said she plans to buy art supplies.

The high school also received a $1,000 donation from SC Johnson.

Lucas Francois, Waterford Union High School superintendent, said Sophia’s victory is a huge accomplishment.

“This is really something special that doesn’t happen every day,” Francois said. “We’re super proud of her as a student, what she does to represent Waterford Union High School. You only have to go back a few years to the pandemic to remind us how important it is to keep our hands clean and to make sure that we’re sanitizing … I hope when students go to the hand soap dispenser that they think about this and how important it is to practice good hygiene. You’re going to be instrumental in that for our building.”

Sophia is a creative person, saying she was “always doodling” in class as a younger student.

Heather agreed and told Sophia that winning the contest “solidifies that you have an artistic bone in every part of your body.”

Rick Maerzke, Sophia’s grandfather, echoed that assessment.

He said Sophia always has been an artistic person and receives support and encouragement from family members.

Maerzke said winning the contest validates her efforts.

Heather also expressed pride that Sophia is sharing her art with others and being recognized for her skill and talent.

“I love that … she’s actually putting her art out into the world,” Heather said.

Sophia said it will take time to get used to seeing her design on sanitizers around the building.

If she keeps participating in contests, though, it may not be the last time her art is on public display.

