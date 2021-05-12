Waterford High student is contest winner

BURLINGTON — Ella Hunter, a sophomore at Waterford High School, was named the 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest winner by Congressman Bryan Steil May 8 at a ceremony at Gateway Technical College Burlington Center. Hunter’s artwork titled “Blue” will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year.

“Congratulations to Ella for winning this year’s Artistic Discovery Contest," said Steil. "‘Blue’ will proudly hang in the halls of the United States Capitol. Each year, I am impressed by the artistic abilities of high school students across southeast Wisconsin. Ella’s passion for art and artistic talents are evident in her painting which took nearly three weeks to complete."

Sixteen high school students submitted artwork for the 2021 contest. Hunter was inspired by a photo of a hawk taken by her pet’s veterinarian. Hunter painted “Blue” with acrylic paint to thank her vet for the care she provides local animals.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and our district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0