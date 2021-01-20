 Skip to main content
Waterford High School students conducting food drive
Waterford High School students conducting food drive

Nicole Vizer

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WATERFORD — Each year, Waterford High School students recognize the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a service project.

This year, a committee of students has chosen to continue its annual food drive to support the Racine County Food Bank (RCFB). The food bank serves as a “pantry of pantries” to local food pantries such as Love Inc.

The food drive will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5. Students can bring nonperishable food items and common hygiene products to their first-hour class. Community members can bring donations to the District Office, 507 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pick ‘n Save, 515 N. Milwaukee St., will also have a food bin for donations.

“It’s a tradition for our high school and as a senior I wanted to make a mark and get more involved,” said Nicole Vizer, president of TriM and the French Honor Society. “I am glad to keep this tradition alive and make an impact on the school and community.”

First-hour classes will compete to collect items, and prizes will be awarded for the highest number and the most creative display of items.

