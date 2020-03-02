Waterford High clinches 10th consecutive victory at SLC Academic Bowl

The team maintained its lead in the oral round of competition during which students collaboratively answered questions in English, math, science, social studies and current events.

New this year to the oral round of competition was a leaderboard so that teams could see in real time how they ranked against other competitors.

The leaderboard provided “a really great way to get the crowd involved. It made me feel anticipation to see if my team got the question right. It seemed a much more modern way than the old way, and it was very interactive with the crowd, which is what I enjoyed the most,” stated Jack Musha, Waterford’s dean of students.

Seven champs

Following the oral competition, results were tallied and awards given to the top students in each category and the overall winning school. Of the 16 individual categories, Waterford dominated with seven champions: Ava Lennartz, geometry (co-champ); Logan Baker, algebra II; Molly Witzeling, biology; Aiden Brink, U.S. history; Joseph Cramer, geography; Abigail Stultz, world literature; and Sophia Schoenfeld, English potpourri.