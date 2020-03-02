Waterford High clinches 10th consecutive victory at SLC Academic Bowl

WATERFORD — The Swinging 60s, the Roaring 20s, the Flying 40s: all great decades in American history. Locally, Waterford High School’s Academic Team recently made its own mark in the annals of time by extending its dominance of the Southern Lakes Conference to the magic number 10.
On Monday, Feb. 10, 20 bright WHS students donned their team shirts emblazoned with this year’s motto: “Great D-9-asties of the World,” adding their own team name to the historical greats of Ming, Ford, and Lombardi. Carrying conference titles dating back to 2011 not surprisingly brings with it a little swagger.
Undaunted by the pressure of potentially ending this long-standing streak, the Academic Team, coached by teacher Tina Backhaus, extended its reign, taking a 10th consecutive conference title with 872 points and dominating its nearest competitors, Lake Geneva Badger (783 points) and Union Grove (771 points).
Every year the eight conference schools send their best and brightest to vie for the title of Southern Lakes Academic Bowl Conference Champion, hosted this year by Waterford Union High School. Students compete in the four core academic areas — English, science, math, and social studies — with each subject further broken down into four specific categories. In the individual round of competition, Waterford students scored first in social studies and English; second in science and math.
The team maintained its lead in the oral round of competition during which students collaboratively answered questions in English, math, science, social studies and current events.
New this year to the oral round of competition was a leaderboard so that teams could see in real time how they ranked against other competitors.
The leaderboard provided “a really great way to get the crowd involved. It made me feel anticipation to see if my team got the question right. It seemed a much more modern way than the old way, and it was very interactive with the crowd, which is what I enjoyed the most,” stated Jack Musha, Waterford’s dean of students.
Seven champs
Following the oral competition, results were tallied and awards given to the top students in each category and the overall winning school. Of the 16 individual categories, Waterford dominated with seven champions: Ava Lennartz, geometry (co-champ); Logan Baker, algebra II; Molly Witzeling, biology; Aiden Brink, U.S. history; Joseph Cramer, geography; Abigail Stultz, world literature; and Sophia Schoenfeld, English potpourri.
Notably, two of the freshmen and all four of the juniors on the team clinched championships in their respective categories. Waterford also currently holds a three-year streak in biology and a nine-year streak in English Potpourri.
Junior competitor Joseph Cramer, who was one question shy of a perfect score in geography, said, “I could have had a hundred (percent) if I didn’t mess up on the Scantron. When I transferred my answer to the Scantron, I transferred the wrong answer.”
The team is comprised of 20 members, including freshmen Anna Bonack, Aiden Brink, Mikayla Datka, Ava Lennartz; sophomores Josh Beyer, Carson Gaylord, Abigail Stultz, Olivia Tuska; juniors Logan Baker, Joseph Cramer, Sophia Schoenfeld, Molly Witzeling; and seniors Alyssa Cornell, Quinton Gordon, Makenzie Hemmer, Quentin Jehn, Hannah Jones, Ryann Mullins, Ali Pope and Jarid Stott.
Thorough preparations
Even though veterans accounted for half of the team, no one takes the competition lightly. Students prepare extensively for the event.
Where retired WHS Superintendent Keith Brandstetter left off, new Superintendent Dr. Lucas Francois has picked up, as he aims the school in the direction of continued academic growth for all students.
“It was an exciting atmosphere for students in the area, and I was proud of our Waterford team,” Francois commented.
Perhaps they’re not as well known as Lombardi’s famous Packers dynasty, but as the Waterford Academic Team looks toward next year, plenty of strong veterans hope to extend Waterford’s Decade of Dominance at least one more year.