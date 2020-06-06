Waterford grad receives Vittoria Colonna Lodge scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Vittoria Colonna Lodge, which is an organization of women who celebrate their Italian heritage, has awarded a $750 four-year scholarship to Ryan Kirn.

The recipient of this scholarship must be a child or grandchild of a member of the organization and be of Italian descent. Ryan is the grandson of Barbara Dobereiner. Selection criteria include having a commendable high school academic record, exhibiting positive citizenship and leadership qualities through participation in school and community activities, and showing strong promise of continued academic success.

Ryan graduated from Waterford Union High School with a GPA of 3.621 and was on the honor roll all four years. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with the goal of becoming a programmer/analyst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0