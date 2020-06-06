Waterford grad receives Vittoria Colonna Lodge scholarship
WATERFORD

WATERFORD — The Vittoria Colonna Lodge, which is an organization of women who celebrate their Italian heritage, has awarded a $750 four-year scholarship to Ryan Kirn.

The recipient of this scholarship must be a child or grandchild of a member of the organization and be of Italian descent. Ryan is the grandson of Barbara Dobereiner. Selection criteria include having a commendable high school academic record, exhibiting positive citizenship and leadership qualities through participation in school and community activities, and showing strong promise of continued academic success.

Ryan graduated from Waterford Union High School with a GPA of 3.621 and was on the honor roll all four years. He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with the goal of becoming a programmer/analyst.

Ryan Kirn

Kirn
