WATCH NOW: 'We will be heard': Burlington anti-racism coalition calls on school district to do more than tweak its policies

“We have a right to be heard. Our children need us not to remain silent or to be silenced by anyone. And the fact that the school district would do such a thing (referring to not including the public in its virtual meeting) just shows the complacency that’s happening,” Garbade said.

The last time the School Board met in person, an hour of public comment was held before the meeting was shut down by anti-racism demonstrators, upset that the board didn’t take up their demands immediately.

Another view

Robert Jensen, a Burlington resident who has expressed opposition to the Burlington Coalition to Dismantle Racism, said he and others in the community do not object to seeing more taught in the schools about the history of racism. Jensen, however, said he objects to seeing rules or curriculum dictated by demonstrators who show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which he regards as a political movement with a biased agenda.

Jensen said the current local coalition seems to be depicting Burlington as a community where everyone is racist, rather than just a few bad apples.