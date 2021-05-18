Watch now: Retired Air Force crew chief-turned-educator teaches Horlick students to fly drones, find jobs in aviation

RACINE — Horlick High School, the only Racine Unified School District high school to offer aviation classes, has recently added to its already unique course offerings and launched a new drone program.

“This program is more of a focused branch of what we were already doing,” said James Bucholtz, a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at Horlick High School.

Bucholtz teaches aviation, woodshop and construction classes. He additionally has a background in aviation — he was a crew chief in the U.S. Air Force for six years — and said he’s been trying to get drones added to the curriculum for three years.

“I’m really psyched to get this going. They’re a whole lot of fun to fly,” he said.

All about drones

A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle or an aircraft without a human pilot on board.

Drones can be as expensive as $15,000, but the 20 drones Horlick currently has are smaller; the most expensive school-owned one is $1,500 and the least expensive one is $100.