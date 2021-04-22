Watch Now: Red Apple Elementary needs 1,000 cereal boxes so they can be... knocked over?

RACINE — April is the month of the letter "C" at Red Apple Elementary School. It embodies cooperation, collaboration and... cereal?
The school is looking to collect 1,000 cereal boxes by May 14 so its students can rack them up then knock them down in a domino-like display stretching through the hallways. Afterward, the cereal will be donated to local food banks.
As of the last count on Monday, Red Apple has about 200. The collection began on April 12.
The project is spearheaded by the Red Apple Student Council, made up of around 20 students in third through fifth grade. But the entire school, as well as some members of the community, are coming together to meet the goal.
"We want to help the community and also bring the school together," said Trish Howard, school counselor organizing the project. Howard is joined by teacher Susanne Kelly-Johnson.
Red Apple is following in the footsteps of many schools around the country participating in the cereal box domino fundraiser.
In a Facebook post from Racine Unified School District announcing the fundraiser, a video from River Bend Elementary School in Virginia shows a domino made up of almost 5,000 cereal boxes.
This will be a first-time project for Red Apple, though it has done food drives before. Howard said each class is competing to have the most cereal boxes donated; the class with the most cereal boxes gets to be in charge of putting the dominos together.
"They're just super excited," Howard said. "It's a lot of teamwork."
Howard said she sometimes gets monetary donations also, which she uses to buy cereal boxes. Wednesday morning, she bought 28 boxes.
When staff members like Principal Scott Campbell who work outside of classrooms make donations, Howard said she distributes them to different classes when she witnesses moments of kindness and inclusion.
"When I see kind things at lunch, I go to their classes and give them boxes to go towards their count," Howard said.
Those interested in donating cereal boxes to the project can drop them off at the school, 914 St. Patrick St. The last day for collection is May 14 and the dominos will be set up on May 17. To keep up with Red Apple's progress, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/RedAppleSTEAM.