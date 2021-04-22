Watch Now: Red Apple Elementary needs 1,000 cereal boxes so they can be... knocked over?

This will be a first-time project for Red Apple, though it has done food drives before. Howard said each class is competing to have the most cereal boxes donated; the class with the most cereal boxes gets to be in charge of putting the dominos together.

"They're just super excited," Howard said. "It's a lot of teamwork."

Howard said she sometimes gets monetary donations also, which she uses to buy cereal boxes. Wednesday morning, she bought 28 boxes.

When staff members like Principal Scott Campbell who work outside of classrooms make donations, Howard said she distributes them to different classes when she witnesses moments of kindness and inclusion.

"When I see kind things at lunch, I go to their classes and give them boxes to go towards their count," Howard said.

Those interested in donating cereal boxes to the project can drop them off at the school, 914 St. Patrick St. The last day for collection is May 14 and the dominos will be set up on May 17. To keep up with Red Apple's progress, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/RedAppleSTEAM.

