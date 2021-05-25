Watch Now: Olympia Brown Elementary students talk with a NASA engineer, then build their own rockets

CALEDONIA — “Let’s launch it at a 60-degree angle,” students at Olympia Brown Elementary School said as they planned to launch the rockets they designed into the sky on a windy Tuesday morning. “Ready? 3, 2, 1 ... BLAST OFF!”

For the past five weeks, the school has been working on a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) project to answer the question, “Will an air-powered or water-powered rocket fly the highest?”

The project is part of a seven-week process where students and other staff members designed a curriculum to get students more interested in science and space travel.

“My job was to take this idea and make sure it was friendly for elementary schools and that the teachers could do it,” said Kelly Feltz, instructional coach for Racine Unified School District. “I was in charge of the logistics, from the teaching and learning behind it.”

WATER ROCKETS A row of water rockets is lined up on the field outside Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, Caledonia on Tuesday morning.

One aspect of the project was creating a STEAM journal where students documented their research on how these two types of rockets functioned, created a hypothesis, designed the rocket they wanted to test and received feedback from their peers on their designs.