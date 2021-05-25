Watch Now: Olympia Brown Elementary students talk with a NASA engineer, then build their own rockets

CALEDONIA — “Let’s launch it at a 60-degree angle,” students at Olympia Brown Elementary School said as they planned to launch the rockets they designed into the sky on a windy Tuesday morning. “Ready? 3, 2, 1 ... BLAST OFF!”
For the past five weeks, the school has been working on a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) project to answer the question, “Will an air-powered or water-powered rocket fly the highest?”
The project is part of a seven-week process where students and other staff members designed a curriculum to get students more interested in science and space travel.
“My job was to take this idea and make sure it was friendly for elementary schools and that the teachers could do it,” said Kelly Feltz, instructional coach for Racine Unified School District. “I was in charge of the logistics, from the teaching and learning behind it.”
A row of water rockets is lined up on the field outside Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, Caledonia on Tuesday morning.
One aspect of the project was creating a STEAM journal where students documented their research on how these two types of rockets functioned, created a hypothesis, designed the rocket they wanted to test and received feedback from their peers on their designs.
According to David Venne, RUSD assistant director of STEAM Transformation, every staff member participated in coordinating this event, from secretaries and teachers, to the janitors.
The students also had the opportunity to interview Nancy Hall, a NASA engineer, where they got to discuss what NASA has recently been doing in terms of space flight.
Then Tuesday came. Finally, students could launch their rockets.
Students were divided into groups of five and all assigned different roles. One students was in charge of pumping air to build pressure inside in a canister. Another used a stopwatch to calculate how long the rocket was in the air.
At the end, the students recorded all this data on paper, including the angle of the launch and the distance it traveled.
The school had partnerships with the police and fire department to come out and help, along with a senior from the Academy Aviation Pathways program at Horlick High School to record drone footage of the launches.
A total of 160 students participated, with 160 rockets being launched.
Three trophies lined up for hang time, skyscraper and most unique design enticed young engineers Tuesday morning outside Olympia Brown Element…
Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders built and tested the rockets whereas, kindergarteners, first- and second-graders participated in other activities, such as working with stomp and Alka-Seltzer rockets.
Next week, students will collect all their data on a school-wide spreadsheet to answer their original question. In two weeks, students in grades 3-5 will receive a hang time award, a skyscraper award and the most unique design award; that last award will be voted on by kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.
“This, to me, is what STEAM is all about, seeing kids get excited about different types of layers that exist in STEAM,” said Venne. “This is the age you spark that interest.”