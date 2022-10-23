RACINE — LaMarquez Luckett was worried after only a few students showed up to the first practice. He remembers thinking “I don’t know if it’s going to work.”

Luckett started a Step team at Mitchell K-8 school earlier this year and hoped for a better turnout. After he explained stepping to more students, though, many signed up. A month later, there are nearly 40 members on the dance team.

Most students had never stepped before but immediately liked it, and they enjoyed forming new friendships with classmates.

“It makes practice more enjoyable, and it makes school more enjoyable,” added eighth-grader Passion Purnel.

“You get to bond with the people around you, like family,” said eighth-grader Kyori Owens.

Stepping is a type of dance that originated in Africa. It is often performed by Black fraternities and sororities, and Luckett started stepping as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity at Alcorn State University; when a reporter stopped by to cover a practice, he was wearing his fraternity letters on a hoodie.

Luckett previously coached step teams at two schools in Mississippi and wanted to start one at Mitchell in his first year there as a teacher. He appreciates providing a structured after-school activity for kids who may not otherwise have one.

“There’s a lot of students that need to be involved in something,” Luckett said, noting that he likes “giving them something positive to do instead of something negative.”

The team name is currently the Mitchell Steppers. They have spent the first month practicing, and hope to eventually perform at community events and during Black History Month.

Step practice occurs three times per week for about 90 minutes. Third through fifth grade practices are every Tuesday, and sixth through eighth grade practices are every Wednesday and Thursday. Middle-schoolers occasionally help the younger students on Tuesdays as well.

About 15 middle school students practiced Wednesday. They warmed up with stretches for a few minutes before going through several routines, with Luckett sometimes demonstrating the correct moves.

Practice had a fun, relaxed atmosphere, but Luckett still held students to high standards.

“Do it like you mean it,” Luckett told them.

Students have had difficulty learning some of the dances but have improved over time, something Luckett stresses.

“I ain’t gonna give up on them,” Luckett said. “To be great, you have to really work.”

Luckett hopes to instill a sense of discipline in students so they can hold themselves and each other accountable. Luckett checks in on team members’ grades and class behavior, and has “zero tolerance for bullcrap,” he said.

Luckett said the toughest part of coaching is getting everyone to stay focused during practice, but students have already made progress in that regard.

“It’s a rowdy bunch, but you gotta start somewhere,” Luckett said.

Luckett often leaves school sweaty and fatigued after teaching and coaching, but it is a worthwhile effort.

“It’s been a good thing,” Luckett said. “Some days I go home tired … but it’s like, ‘If I don’t do it, then who’s going to do it?’ Somebody’s gotta do it.”

Owens and Purnel said Luckett is a wonderful coach and excellent person to talk to about anything, be it their futures or everyday concerns.

“He comprehends us very well,” Purnel said. “He listens to us, and he teaches us way more than we know about life.”

They often talk to Luckett before school, and Owens said Luckett keeps him motivated.

“I appreciate him,” Owens said. “He’s just a good person.”

The students are also excited to be first-year members of the Step team and positively represent their school.

Owens joined the team because he “wanted to make a good name for Mitchell,” he said. “It’s really actually a good school if you get to know the people, know the teachers … I like to promote the people I hang around.”

Purnel agreed.

“To be able to make a name for the school, that would be so cool,” Purnel said. “It would probably go down in history … This is our last year here, so we gotta make it count, make it worth it, make it enjoyable as much as possible.”

Part of that enjoyment is forming new friendships. Owens and Purnel have connected with teammates by both learning from and teaching them certain step movements.

“Not everybody’s going to get it as fast as you,” Purnel said. “You just have to be patient. That’s what comes with making bonds. You also learn how people move and try to just cooperate with them.”

It is tough to learn some of the dance moves, but Purnel appreciates being “challenged in a different way,” she said.

Luckett said the best part is when students smile after successfully learning a routine.

It is rewarding “seeing their mind change from, ‘I can’t do it’ to, ‘I can do it,’” he said.