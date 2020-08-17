Watch now: Burlington starts year in-person; 90% of families chose in-person, 10% virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON – Throughout Burlington buses were picking up students. Students were lined up outside with new backpacks and school gear. And parents were there to wave them goodbye as they went into Burlington area schools – the first time in the buildings in five months since schools were closed in March due to coronavirus.

Burlington Area School District started its 2020-21 school year on Monday. The district had planned to start early because of spring 2021 construction projects related to referendum funding. Yet, things were not the same as a typical school year, with many students in different buildings to allow extra room for social distancing. And everyone was wearing masks.

“I am very excited for school to start,” Rebecca Rusk said outside Waller Elementary on Monday morning. “I think the kids need in-person way more than virtual. They get more out of it … The social interaction is so important for these kids right now.”

“In spring – that was a challenge. With me working and having the kids also home it was really difficult for me personally... They don’t listen to mom as well as they do their teachers. That was a really big struggle.”

While the younger two will be in school every weekday at this point, her 10th grader will be at home learning three days a week.